By doing away with shared accounts, Netflix shows it has a lot to learn from video game subscriptions

Netflix’s latest fiscal report has been quite a poem: Reed Hastings’ company, which until now had enjoyed stable growth, has taken a hit lose 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022; lowering its stock value by 37%. Anticipating these kinds of consequences, Californians have targeted shared accounts as one of the main causes of the problem, at the same time launching a counterattack plan —the model of subaccounts explained by colleagues in Xataka— that at the end of the day, plays against the user. And it is a matter that, in reality, the digital platforms in the world of gaming pc have more or less resolved.

Just to contextualize the matter, until 2020 Netflix has not had to face a competition as hard as the one you have now. HBO Max or Prime Video have loyalized users with really powerful IPs in recent years, not to mention a Disney + that is completely unbeatable in that field. According to Statista, the latter has amassed almost 130 million subscribers since its premiere at the end of 2019 (just over two years) while Netflix stayed at 214 million at the end of 2021 after a decade of success. A damage that has made a dent in those in red.

The way is not to remove functions, but to balance them

We know a lot about that in PC and console video games: I’m not just referring to the rivalry between Steam and Epic Games, but rather to that growing market of subscription services. Those of cloud content retransmission between them, yes. Even though they are very different media, I think that in terms of benefits and amounts they have some really good ideas that maybe Netflix should consider emulating more or less if they want maintain respect of its users as it struggles to regain that steady hand. Let’s look at some of those possibilities.

Humble Bundle’s on-demand games

It’s not exactly the most intuitive thing to do when unsubscribing, but the Humble Choice program does an interesting thing, which is to reduce its own catalog (here dubbed the Humble Games Collection) to a minimum – the highlight is a list of eight titles generally more conspicuous among which the user chooses those you want to permanently add to your own library: the more you pay for the subscription, the more of these games you can choose from. Transferring this to Netflix is ​​complicated, but knowing that at a certain point they were released 79 movies in the same monthit is clear that reducing this content is an interesting point.

Paying up to 17.99 euros per month is crazy if you are only interested in watching The Bridgertons and a couple of animes, so if you see yourself in that position, the normal thing is to either give up HD resolution to save a few euros or share bill. Instead, maybe it would be a good idea to give us something like a Netflix “Lite” version for a lower price: choosing between some key releases and other minor ones each month may help convince the laggards or the faithful of other services, without the need to share an account. Moviegoers wanting to see series without limits could continue as usual, of course.

Game Pass Ultimate and the “all in one” philosophy

Going just in the opposite direction to the previous point, we have the best-known and most successful subscription service in the video game industry: Game Pass, from Microsoft. Those from Redmond have been feeding their service with new features and promotions for years — they have offered Discord Nitro with the subscription, as well as Spotify; and even the full EA Play base model is included in Game Pass as one more feature. It is a platform with an exercise of brutal catalog selection both on PC and Xbox in which “filler” practically does not enter but simply gets better.



All of this is great, and far from being satisfied with that, those responsible do a great job of updating subscribers with all the news: “this month we have these games and we make it easy for you to enter”, in the long run everything that helps shape a community. That is definitely a missing component in a platform as big as Netflix: if you have (literally) several hundred million users, the logical thing is to want to take advantage of it, right? Well, there are a few ways to make pineapple and take that relationship further in a way no one else has.

Discounts on Funkos, MONDO items and other such popular collaborations

Blogs or official events detailing the news of the month, because it is of little use to have dozens of new series if I only see the top 10

Collaborations with IP from other companies: coexist more than compete

The Share Play feature of PlayStation Plus

Although broadly speaking we understand that PlayStation Plus is what one has to pay to play online and enter chat groups, there is actually a very interesting function that not many take advantage of, and that is to share a game with another player through the cloud. With it, you can “pass the command” to a partner regardless of whether they have the game or not, and even play cooperative titles in this way. If you are subscribed to any viewing platform, be it Netflix or any other, surely you are very familiar with third party applications like Teleparty or Watch Netflix Together that let you do just that.





Integrating this same functionality into the service is an alternative to the system of sharing accounts that, in theory, does so much harm to the company —ultimately, for the non-subscriber who depends on another person to view the content, it is no longer a demo. Yes, there would be people watching cap series, but also many others who wish to continue on their own and go through the box. Can this be friendlier than the subaccount system? Well, maybe yes.