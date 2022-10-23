By Far launches the first collection of customizable perfumes, which Kendall Jenner already loves
The creator of By Far is modest, when she talks about the origins of her brand, which is now world famous: “We had no experience in the field of fashion, to be honest”, confides Valentina Ignatova about his sister, Sabina Gyoshevaand their sister-in-law, Denitsa Bumbarova, who co-founded the Bulgaria-based brand eight years ago. “We were just passionate about fashion, and it was more about building something for ourselves where we thought there was a lack in the market.”
A brand with instant success
Acronym for the sons of the three designers (Filip, Alex and Roman), Byr Far set Instagram on fire with the revolutionary idea of wedge sandals, at affordable prices. “There was nothing comparable,” explains valentina Ignatova. These kinds of shoes, if they existed, were either very expensive or very cheap. A few years later, their tiny chopsticks that fit under the arm instantly enjoyed the same success, especially with Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner. A dazzling success, which, we imagine, will probably extend to the brand’s next products: a collection of 7 perfumes called By Far Daydreams.
Charming fragrances with an innovative concept
Each fragrance is presented in a 100ml recyclable glass bottle which, when flipped and rotated, fills a 20ml miniature version, to carry anywhere. Each little bottle is available in six shades, with gold or silver details, and a carabiner or leather strap that can be attached to the bag, jeans or anywhere else you want to wear the accessory.