By Jawhar Chatty: Amine Marrakchi, a great pride

Amine Marrakech. In 2010, he obtained his maths baccalaureate. Ariana Pilot High School. Since then, a dazzling journey of excellence. The French Grandes Ecoles, the CNRS and everything…

Amine Marrakchi is the winner of the Claude-Antoine Peccot prize for the year 2021-2022. A serious source of pride for Tunisia and for all Tunisians. A serious reason for pride for the Tunisian public school before 2010.

Anis Marrakchi, another great Tunisian pride, pays him very sober homage. Very soberly as it should be between brothers and as only brothers know how to do it.

The Peccot Prize, writes Anis, has been awarded each year since 1885 by the Collège de France to reward two young mathematicians under the age of 30 who have distinguished themselves in the field of theoretical or applied mathematics.

“Like all the winners of the Peccot Prize, Amine will take on a course load at the Collège de France consisting of a series of four lectures on his recent research: type III von Neumann algebras.

The course will begin with the study of various examples of classical dynamical systems without invariant measure, from geometry or representation theory. It will emphasize a fundamental object, the modular bundle, and will then introduce the modular theory of Tomita-Takesaki. Finally, the course will end with a conjecture that is still open: the Connes bicentralizer problem.

Among the holders of the course and the Peccot prize are 13 Fields medalists including Laurent Schwartz, Alexandre Grothendieck, Alain Connes, Pierre-Louis Lions and Cédric Villani.

It’s probably a little too complicated all that. One thing is certain, however: it can only be very high quality. And it is a bit of this immense pride in seeing young Tunisians shine and distinguish themselves internationally in the high (influential) spheres of knowledge that we share with our fellow citizens here below who, to tell the truth , do not seem entirely inclined to optimism.

We do not know if Amine Marrakchi is a “binational”. If we must consider him as “Tunisian abroad or Tunisian abroad” to use the very inspired expression of Anis

Marrakech. Isn’t the main thing that all the Amine, through the feeling of pride of being Tunisian that they give us, offer us an eloquent illustration of the limits of a decree-law, to put it mildly? thing.

Jawhar Chatty

