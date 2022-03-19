By mistake a crypto user sells a USD 1 million NFT for only 1 cent

The life of a cryptocurrency user is hard. A clumsy keystroke and the action of a sniper bot caused a million-dollar mistake on March 10.

A rock NFT valued at 444 ether (ETH), or $1.2 million, was sold for 444 Wei ($0.0012) to a bot, as the seller, DinoDealer, confused WEI and ETH. In a tweet, the seller said “in one click, my entire ~$1 million net worth is gone.”

How’s your week? mine? I just erroneously listed @etherrock #44 for 444 wei instead of 444 eth‍♂️ Bot sniped it in the same block and trying to flip for 234 eth In one click my entire net worth of ~$1 million dollars, gone Is there any hope? Am I GMI? Can snipers show mercy? pic.twitter.com/yq9Itb2Ukb — Rock dust (@dino_dealer) March 10, 2022

How is your week going? Mine? I just mistakenly listed @etherrock #44 for 444 wei instead of 444 eth♂️ The bot has clipped it on the same block and tries to flip it for 234 eth. In one click my entire estate of ~$1 million dollars disappeared. Is there any hope? Am I GMI? Can bot snipers have mercy?

The “bot sniped” refers to bot snipers, which were initially used on the eBay auction site. Buyers who wanted to schedule their bid at the last second used these tools, but now they are prolific on NFT listings. Popular freelance website Upwork now offers sniping tools for the OpenSea NFT platform starting at $200.

Once the bot gets hold of the NFT or digital receipt, there is no going back. Blockchains are built to be immutable, so simple mistakes like mixing up ETH and WEI can be extremely costly.

In fact, human error abounds in the world of cryptocurrencies. An unlucky bitcoin (BTC) user recently lost $10,000 (0.25 BTC) in a mistake that could have been avoided if he had double-checked the receiver’s wallet address.

The seller, DinoDealer, appears to have taken the loss, publicly sharing the address of the rock’s snipe bot. He made light of the situation by uploading a new Twitter profile picture and adding a crying emoji after his Twitter handle. Her avatar appears next to the precious rock, crossed out in red.

DinoDealer’s new Twitter photo with sad rocks and canceled rocks in the background. Source: Twitter

More jokes came from DinoDealer’s futile attempt to contact “cryptocurrency customer support.” His attempts to speak to members of the cryptocurrency community were met with responses from suspicious users. who pretended to help, offering email addresses and WhatsApp numbers.

Screenshots of DinoDealer’s conversations with “cryptocurrency customer support.” Source: Twitter

Do not contact these numbers or email addresses.

The last month has been tumultuous of seemingly minor bugs with potentially dire consequences. In some cases, a simple mistake can wipe out millions of dollars of market value.

A white Coinbase hacker discovered a bug in the Coinbase Pro code that would have blown up the market, while the bots’ frenzied trading behaviors drained the launch of the 58 ETH WTF token. The mismanagement of the liquidity pool” left the launch uncovered.

Speaking of better days for DinoDealer, other crypto enthusiasts have come to his aid.; One user sent him a photo of the rock wearing glasses and headphones, signed “mfer rocks.”

Consolation for the million dollar rock. Source: Etherscan

