By now the brains of those who do not pass this elementary test of arms and sight are about to turn off

It is mainly adults who worry about neurological diseases that threaten the functioning of memory and mind. It is natural that as we age we begin to fear brain aging and its consequences. Yet, it is not always old age that causes the exhaustion of memory and mental clarity but these could also be killer of neuronal cells.

There are not a few bad habits that negatively affect the health of cognitive resources. Many deficits and disorders could be avoided through constant mental training and healthy food choices. In addition to this, a motor activity should be practiced almost every day to keep both the body and mind active.

However, even those who adopt a healthy lifestyle may complain of difficulty concentrating and memory lapses. It is essential to underline, in fact, that in addition to stress, some common drugs could cause premature dementia and fluctuating memory even in the youngest.

It is therefore recommended to be cautious in taking pharmaceutical products which in the long run could cause permanent damage. Attention, then, to some tests. In fact, it would seem that by now the brains of those who do not pass this elementary test of the arms and of sight would be about to turn off.

Not everyone knows that even the difficulty in carrying out very common daily gestures could refer to the first indications of a neurodegenerative pathology. Even the time needed to perform, for example, these simple mathematical calculations. And often it’s not even a generic slowdown in cognitive abilities. In some cases, in fact, it is essential to immediately recognize the first signs of deterioration even if they appear insignificant.

A sudden lack of oxygen or a closing of a vessel could send the brain haywire in no time. In fact, within a few hours, some brain cells could die from a stroke. Hence the importance not only of promptly recognizing the symptoms, but above all of intervening promptly.

To identify the most frequent signs of a possible ischemic attack, the famous Face Arms Speech Test could be used. In the presence of dizziness, severe headaches or loss of balance, the subject may be asked to perform some simple actions. For example, you might be asked to smile and check that the facial muscles move symmetrically. This is to check that one side of the mouth does not fall down. In addition, the upper limbs should be raised and made sure that the subject can hold onto both arms.

Another clear indication of a stroke is loss of vision in one or both eyes.

As well as the difficulty of understanding the meaning of a speech or the repetition of a short sentence. If these symptoms appear, do not delay because the timely intervention of specialists could help to stem potential brain damage.