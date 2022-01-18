Taking care of your health is essential to live in serenity and tranquility. Therefore, what we have to do is to carry out the necessary checks every certain amount of time, in order to be able to verify that everything is going the right way. In this case, our trusted doctor will tell us the analyzes and tests to carry out in order to really protect our body. It must also be said, however, that knowing some symptoms of different diseases could certainly help us.

Being informed about the signals that the body sends us when something is not working, we can contact our trusted doctor immediately, to be sure that everything is normal. In particular, being informed about the symptoms of some specific cancers could certainly help us. It will be enough for us to know them to be able to talk about them with an expert. For example, in our previous article, we indicated a symptom that could signal the presence of brain cancer. Or, in another article, we had highlighted a signal that presents itself as a sign of abdominal cancer.

Tumor of the renal pelvis and ureter, here is what it is and what are the symptoms that could alert us

Today, however, we focus on renal pelvic and ureteral cancer. For those unfamiliar with this rare form of cancer, it is a disease that affects the areas indicated in the same name and is caused by the cells that cover them. We refer to the transitional epithelium, in this case, which can be attached. To become aware of a serious situation, we should notice a variety of symptoms that should not be underestimated. And by observing the pee we could understand if this silent and rare tumor is making its way. First, we should note the presence of blood. In addition, we should feel a burning sensation when we go to the bathroom and, above all, we should feel the need more frequently than usual. Not only that, however, because the signals are different and multiple.

Together with those just mentioned, in fact, as the AIRC explains in detail, we should also notice a decrease in our weight and, in some cases, a state of unmotivated fatigue. Let’s be careful though. It does not mean that if we notice these signs, then we are in such a serious situation. We may simply be aware that this would be an option to consider. Rather, if we’re worried, let’s talk to our primary care physician. In fact, with the guidance of an expert in the sector, we could have all the answers we are looking for and we could be sure to best protect our health.

