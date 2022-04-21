The spring season has now fully taken hold in our lives. It is a time of sunshine, long and bright days, light clothing and, why not, even some dresses that are a little shorter. For this reason, we are also preparing to eliminate sheer stockings and heavier clothing. But to do this, we realize that the time has also come to firm up a fairly important part of the body: the inner thigh. By repeating this one exercise every day we will achieve unexpected results. To counteract the relaxation of this part of the body, in fact, intensive and tiring exercises are not needed, but targeted exercises that would help to firm the area even at home.

Good habits

As we often say, the health of our body depends entirely on our good habits. In fact, it is not enough to overdo it in the gym, if we do not also combine a good healthy diet and a good balance of diuresis. For this reason, even for those who do not have the time to rely on a personal trainer, they can take advantage of many very simple exercises to do directly at home. Willpower and the right concentration are enough even for the most difficult areas, such as the inner thigh, in fact. This part of the body always seems flaccid to us and it is often prohibitive to wear some garments we have in the closet. But do not worry, because with a single exercise, we will be able to see the first results in a short time.

By repeating this single exercise every day we will be able to firm up the flaccid and soft inner thigh for firmer legs even after the age of 40

In fact, all we have to do is train using the right exercise. One of them could be the wide leg squat. In this way we will be able to firm and strengthen both the thigh area, but also the buttocks area. Staying in a straight and standing position, we will have to bring the legs to a slightly wider width than the shoulders. We point our feet towards the outside of the body, but without exaggerating. Let us lower ourselves slowly, perhaps placing our arms straight in front of us or at our sides. We hold the squat position for about 2-3 seconds and then slowly rise back to the starting position. We try to make slow and precise movements, without giving jerks that could hurt both the back and the leg muscles. It will be enough to repeat this single exercise every day for at least 10 minutes and we will be able to see excellent results against a flaccid and disheveled inner thigh.

Deepening

