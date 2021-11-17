by returning to play like the others we have lost our difference. But ours is a crisis of the Corriere.it system

from Mario Sconcerti

Having reached the result of the European Championships, the desire and strength to still play the very tiring football that Mancini is asking for is missing

The truth is that we stopped playing well. Ventura defended himself, Mancini overturns the concept and invented an electric kick, almost sarriano, of many quick passages. We had a team that was not physical but of good quality, we knew how to think quickly, it was our counterattack. The pleasure of the idea brought results and the results brought confidence. We became a different team. Today, knowing how to be a team is not enough if you play as the others play. We took the kick backwards, attack with everyone and disorient the opponent with the speed and brevity of the passing lines. This brought us to the European title. For seventy days and seven games we stopped playing like that. Today we are back to playing like the others, the difference is over.

Why is it over? For many reasons, some of which cannot be solved, but essentially two: because we come from a result achieved and because we no longer have the desire and strength to play that very tiring football again, all shots and chases. But that football had been the only happy interlude in a crisis that began a long time ago. In the last two World Cups played we went out in the first round. We were not admitted to the last World Cup, now we are back to risk. With the clubs we do not win a title from Mourinho’s Inter, 2010. In the meantime, the other countries have sent dozens of their players to the big leagues of the others. This has raised the quality of their national teams. Today teams like Scotland, Poland, Austria, Norway, Serbia, Albania, Switzerland, Finland, Sweden are officially uncomfortable opponents for everyone, sometimes not overcome. In the meantime, in Italy we have done the opposite twice: we do not send players overseas and we filled up with foreigners. Italian football suffocated by foreigners, there are now almost seven for every ten players. For a long time we have blamed Immobile, the center forward is missing, we shouted. Then you look at the problem from above and discover that the only Italian striker in the top ten Italian teams is Immobile, the others are all foreigners. Two boys remain, Raspadori and Scamacca, one block, Pinamonti, and two old men, Quagliarella and Caputo. Incidentally, the young Lucca of Pisa stopped scoring as soon as everyone went to find out.

We don’t even have number ten anymore, someone who knows how to polish the game. Maybe Pellegrini. We no longer have directors, in fact we don’t know how to replace Jorginho. We have three central defenders aged 37, 34 and 33. Nothing behind them. In these last two months we have done much more than fail to qualify for the World Cup, we have sportingly killed our latest generation. Now we are alone. The other question is why the old, great, Italian quality is no longer born. The interruption is so clear that it must necessarily be put in tune with the change of habits of young people, the arrival of the Net, mobile phones, with all their consequences. There is a different overall culture of football. A team no longer represents a city, but the personal desire to win of those who follow it. There is more anger than pleasure. And communication is becoming more and more partisan. No longer a common, horizontal world. Societies are strangers, they no longer communicate, they don’t talk to their people. But the members remain the same and are over a million, the champions should continue to be born. Here you enter the most resistant and gray part of football: only self-referencing. Talk to yourself. It does not compare.

Children-teens are placed in the hands of football schools where they pay to be able to play. The talent sacrificed to the quota, they all play because everyone has paid. They are entitled, so the initial selection is missing. Undemocratic sport, democratic move, then the best play. And no one certifies, examines, selects the capacity of the seven thousand teachers. Coverciano herself a closed church. Only former players enter, the courses are short, the vision of the world never broadens. Mancini had brought fantasy, revolt, to this automated and rigid football in order to preserve himself. In fact, few love him in football. But do you still know the way?