by September the green light Ema for vaccines adapted to variants

“There are still millions of Covid-19 infections around the world. This pandemic is far from over and will continue to impact our lives ”. The warning came from Marco Cavaleri, head of the vaccination strategy of the European Medicines Agency (Ema). The work of EU experts in the field of combating Covid-19 is no longer at the center of the political and media agenda of the continent, which today is mainly focused on the war in Ukraine. However, European health authorities have no intention of slowing down work on fighting the pandemic.

“Our priority – Cavaleri said today at a press conference – is to ensure that vaccines against Covid adapted” to the new variants “are approved by September at the latest, in order to be ready for the launch of new ones in the European Union. immunization campaigns in autumn “. Ema has therefore decided to play in advance with the new vials adapted to the Micron and other variants in circulation to avoid being caught unprepared for next winter.

The green light by September, explained Cavaleri, “would allow producers to adjust their production lines accordingly”. Meanwhile, there is optimism about the ability of the new vaccines to beat the viral strains that emerged in the second phase of the pandemic. “Clinical tests on adapted vaccines – is the expert’s hope – should show that they are superior against Omicron or other variants compared to currently authorized vaccines”.

The EU agency also confirmed the central role of vaccines in the fight against the pandemic. “In Europe, nearly half a million lives of people aged 60 and over have been saved thanks to vaccination,” Cavaleri recalled. However, the EMA noted, only 50% of Europeans are fully vaccinated and have had the booster, while 15% of citizens over the age of 18 have not yet received a single dose.

Despite the wide margins for improvement in vaccination coverage in the age groups who already have the possibility to be administered the doses, the EMA continues the work on approving other vaccines for the youngest. For example, “we have begun to evaluate an application for an AstraZeneca booster dose to people over the age of 18”, but also “an application of the Moderna vaccine to extend use to children from 6 months of age”, revealed the expert. The latter, if any, would be “the first application for this age group”.

“People who have not yet been vaccinated or who have not yet had the booster should get vaccinated, especially if they are at increased risk of contracting serious diseases,” was the final appeal of the experts.