by tarantino active and passive

I’ve come back from vacation with some books that I’ve read and I’d like to recommend to you. And of them all, without a doubt, I have enjoyed the most cinema meditationThe highly anticipated first book of film criticism written by Quentin Tarantino, Anyone who knows the author’s cinema firsthand pulp FictionWhat’s more, if you’ve seen some of his past interviews, you’ll know that we’re dealing with one of those cinephile filmmakers who fell in love with cinema long before he held a camera in his hands. had started. For previous generations of fans, the cinephile filmmaker was represented primarily by members of the French New Wave that emerged from the writings of. Cahiers du Cinema, with François Truffaut at the helm; Later, it was his compatriot Bertrand Tavernier and the American Martin Scorsese who took up the task of representing this figure who is not as common as one might assume. But for those who have begun to take a serious interest in the seventh art even before we entered the 21st century, Tarantino is undoubtedly the epitome of the film director who knows well the tradition in which he is steeped and who teaches it. He turns to work. They created it first to model it and make it a base on which they could build their own.

So, it’s not surprising that once he folded his productions toward the announced end of his career as a director (or so he’s been swearing and lying about for years), Tarantino himself Let’s consider the possibility of reusing . as an author. For this purpose he first decided to publish once upon a time in hollywood, which is more of an expansion of his universe than a novelization of his film screenplay of the same name… as if it were a foreign novel adapted by him. Thus, in its pages we will know in more depth Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth and, in particular, played respectively by Leonardo DiCaprio. brad pitt On the big screen. And I particularly highlight the latter because the novel gives him ample scope to confirm, in addition to his wife’s murder, that his colleague, a fallen movie star’s stunt double, may be the true hero of their shared story. Is. In short: we are undoubtedly facing a literary beginning.

In form of cinema meditationThe first thing that caught my attention about its Spanish version is that the design of the spine, including graphics and colors, is very similar to once upon a time in hollywood, At first this seemed inappropriate to me, given that it is a novel and belongs to the non-fiction field. But later, reflecting on the question, this seemed to me most appropriate: For Tarantino, one thing is the same as another when we move within the boundaries of cinephilia. Without going any further, let us recall the rewriting of Sharon Tate’s tragic final fate that makes her last – and in that Felinian sense – feature film to date, as I already said at the time, special. mcord Of this loquacious filmmaker. By the way: both works are ultimately published under seal Reservoir BooksWhich was named in tribute to the film decades ago reservoir Dogs The film with which Tarantino made his directorial debut in the early nineties seems to me an exercise in poetic justice.

Now getting into the content it contains cinema meditationIn what is both pure film criticism and a passionate memoir about its protagonist’s emotional relationship with cinema since childhood, it is worth highlighting the special prominence of the personality of the screenwriter and director. paul schrader and the debt acknowledged with it desert centaurs by John Ford, a Western classic which he rewrote on at least three occasions: not only in the most famous Taxi driver And Hardcore: A Hidden WorldBut even in a cult film – especially when Tarantino himself is claiming that they’d drop him anywhere – former korean prisoner, He also always writes brilliantly about his other favorite films, like Bullitt, Getaway, criminal organization one of two escape from alcatraz, Or about those movies that caught your attention for one reason or another, and that make a list that’s not surprising: maybe you’re not so impressed by the competition. Freedom by John Boorman or Sister’s From his much acclaimed Brian De Palma, but like the title hell’s kitchen (Sylvester Stallone’s directorial debut), house of horrors one of two a rebellious woman They are too unpredictable.

For example, the way of watching these films is very unconventional, which is enough to show that his approach towards film peter bogdanovich -Another filmmaker, who was also a critic, focuses more on its status as an adaptation of the novel Daisy Miller by Henry James, starring actor Barry Brown, whom no one remembers anymore and about whom Tarantino highlights his now unknown work as a film writer… including the last days of actor Bela Lugosi Also includes an extensive note on. , In short: this cinema meditation They’re a true delight not only for Tarantino fans, but for any fan looking for other disparate takes on a handful of titles that have been given a twist here, allowing them to be viewed with different eyes. And that and no other, in my opinion, is the main function of film criticism.

And without stopping to talk about our hero, although here he turns from an active subject to a passive object, I also recommend a book in between the comic and the illustrated album: Quentin by Tarantino A kind of cinematographic essay in miniature and graphic tribute to the author’s legacy The Hateful Eight: in its pages, the author who signs amazing amazian The life and wonders of this controversial director from his beginnings to the present are reviewed in a way that is as casual as it is brilliant, through a biographical journey that jumps back and forth in time (like a Tarantino film In, Wow) in which the reader witnesses his years as a video store clerk, his first steps as a director with the ill-fated my best friend’s birthdayHis controversial Palme d’Or at Cannes, his encounters and disagreements within the film industry, his common companions in front of and behind the camera and especially his cinephilia.

I insist that Tarantino’s status as a cinephile is what makes him something different from a mere craftsman of filmmaking: not in vain, it is his particular philias and phobias that allow him to fill his cinemas with crowds. has prompted. Tributes and quotes that reference the work of many other filmmakers, many of whom belong to the fields of popular, cult and B series cinema; And some of which are well present in the above cinema meditation, So, and finally, let me emphasize that today’s three recommendations are fantastic and so I highly recommend that you get them if you are a movie fan. As far as Quentin Tarantino’s die-hard fans go, I don’t need to tell them anything because they’ve already sold themselves.

once upon a time in hollywood And cinema meditation are edited by Reservoir Books, Quentin by Tarantino is edited by ma non troppo,