By the end of 2022, one thousand employees of the Credem Group in “agile work”

The goal is to accelerate the lender’s ability to improve services based on changes in the environment

REGGIO EMILIA. The Credem banking group pushes on the agile work methodology: as part of a project for the transformation of the work organization launched last November, with a view to flexibility and improvement of services based on the changed context in which customers also live, within the end of 2022 in the group over a thousand people will adopt agile work.

Not only that, 50% of company projects will be carried out in an agile way; almost a thousand hours of training will be provided in this way and new roles and professional figures will be born.

The novelties, Credem explains, lead to two years of experimentation, twelve work teams with more than one hundred people involved, ten pilot projects carried out in the digital, asset management, credit and regulatory fields.

For Credem, the objective is “to further accelerate the credit institution’s ability to constantly improve the services offered to customers based on changes in the context and market needs”.

“We strongly believe that the diffusion of the agile methodology in the organization of work can be a real competitive advantage for our Group”, says Antonella Indelicato, Credem’s head of business strategy execution.

The process of progressive dissemination of the agile methodology approach was illustrated during an internal event which was attended by over one thousand people of the Group. The meeting, coordinated by Antonella Indelicato, was attended by the general manager Nazzareno Gregori, who outlined the evolutionary scenario of the Group for the next few years, the coordinator of the Future Area of ​​Credem, Francesco Reggiani, who spoke about the methods of adoption the agile methodology and the characteristics of the company’s organizational model in the future.

The personnel director of Credem, Andrea Bassi, also spoke, underlining the importance of people, who in the agile approach represent the starting point for the evolution of the corporate culture. Interventions on the new way of working were conducted by the functions that deal with innovation, in particular by Ettore Corsi (Credem organization manager), Mauro Torelli (chief information officer) and Piergiorgio Grossi (chief innovation officer), who underlined how the openness to experimentation, self-organization, teamwork and the pursuit of technical excellence are enabling factors for the strategic development of the Group.

The success cases of the trials carried out by the investment and insurance manager Carlo Menozzi, by the strategic marketing director Maurizio Giglioli and by the general manager of Banca Euromobiliare and head of the Matteo Benetti group’s private banking business unit were then examined. The process of disseminating the agile working methodology within the Credem Group will be supported, also for the training aspects, by the Agile Reloaded consultancy company which will also be responsible for providing training and coaching in the field in this area. The Credem Group, one of the main Italian banking institutions and one of the most solid in Europe, has total business as at 30 September 2021, including total deposits and loans, amounting to almost 120 billion euros.