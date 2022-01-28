by the end of the year we leave

The face of public health in the city will change in the coming years not only for the interventions planned in the Vecchiazzano hospital. A new structure near the train station will become the second place dedicated to the health of the inhabitants of Forlì, the large ‘Casa della Salute’ which has been talked about for several years and which by the end of 2022 should see the call for tenders. The building will rise on the “piazza della ciminiera” of the former Mangelli, in a narrow area between the square, viale Vespucci, via Colombo and the shopping center of the Portici.

With a 13.5 million euro project, we will proceed in excerpts but a large part of the amount is now always available thanks to the NRR for 9.4 million euros. Here, the services of the so-called “taking charge” of chronic patients with multi-factorial needs will have to be concentrated. As has been known and repeated for several years, with the aging of the population health care will increasingly have to organize services on the territory by taking the users out of the hospital who must be followed over time and do not have a specific acute health problem. A Copernican revolution that forces us to rethink services outside the large hospitals.

A new pavilion at the hospital: the project

“The area is our property, the preliminary remediation operations have already been carried out and the project is at an advanced stage”, he explains Enrico Sabatini, director of Building Design and Development of the Ausl Romagna. The goal is set by 2022 for the call for tenders and the conclusion of the works, as foreseen for all the works financed through the Pnrr, by 2026. “But it is not just a question of building a container, but of rethinking fundamental proximity services for the care of the fragile population, a place where the patient finds the evaluation and the answer to the health need ”, explains the director of the social-health district of Forlì. A need that is often multifactorial and that makes it necessary to bring together more professionalism. “It will not have redundancy with the hospital facility”, always guarantees Boni.

However, there is not yet clear clarity on the services to be set up in the ‘Casa della Salute’, with general practitioners already organized in 5 primary care units. “The organization of services is under discussion with professionals to identify the best way of a hub and spoke network, but the home of health will be a home for all the doctors of Forlì and therefore will provide spaces for them too, perhaps for taking care of chronic patients in certain months of the year ”, adds Boni. Among the hypotheses to bring here the community pediatrics, the family clinic, the medical guard, nursing clinics and the sampling area. “We will certainly give priority to services that currently find themselves with critical, expensive and obsolete logistics solutions”, concludes Sabatini.