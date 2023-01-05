By the number? Al Nassr and the player who has to ‘kick’ the team for Cristiano Ronaldo to make his debut

2023-01-05

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not be able to play for Al-Nassr for the moment because the Saudi club has exceeded its quota of foreign players, officials from the entity told AFP on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Portuguese striker, considered one of the best footballers of all time, had stated in Ryad on Tuesday that he wanted to play as soon as possible, starting with the home game against Al Ta’ee, initially scheduled for Thursday and postponed to Friday.

But Ronaldo, whose contract until June 2025 is estimated at 200 million euros ($211 million), is the ninth foreign player to sign for Al-Nassr, surpassing the limit of eight set by the Saudi soccer federation.

“Al-Nassr has not registered him because he does not have a vacant place for a foreign player,” a club official told AFP, requesting anonymity.

“A foreign player must leave for Ronaldo to be registered, through a transfer or through the termination of a contract by mutual decision,” he added.