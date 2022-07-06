By the Sea, Angelina Jolie’s film about Iris

We have all tried By the Sea in streaming but it is practically impossible to find it if not renting it for a fee. Angelina Jolie’s famous film, starring Brad Pitt, returns tonight on Iris, channel 22. We can all relive this gorgeous drama for free.

A petition to stream By the Sea

A poignant drama, with an exceptional cast. Why is it impossible to find it in streaming? If the or the director of some streaming platform is reading us, know that we absolutely want it. All those who will not be able to watch By the Sea tonight on tv will be left with a broken heart. Can we do something about it?

The plot of Angelina Jolie’s film

B.y the Sea shows us the stories of Roland, an American writer, and his wife Vanessa. We have before our eyes a couple in crisis who have chosen to take a vacation in a quaint and quiet French town. Confronting other tourists and villagers, the two come to terms with the many unsolved problems of their lives. A delicate, dramatic film with a nostalgic and crazy background.

Where was By the Sea filmed?

Although the plot is set in the south of France, not everyone knows that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s film was shot in Gozo. A dream location, which Hollywood’s most famous ex-spouses have already loved for some time. Angelina and Brad had already been spotted in Malta even for work. In fact, in 2002 they went to the island to shoot Troy and then, in 2011, for the filming of World War Z. The location was also often chosen for relaxing family trips. A truly beautiful background that lends itself to the dramatic atmosphere of the film.

If you’ve never seen this Angelina Jolie movie then all you have to do is turn on the TV tonight at 9pm and tune in to Iris, channel 22.