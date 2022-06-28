By the sea: Carmen Villalobos shows why she is one of the most beautiful women

For some years, carmen villalobos She is one of the most important actresses in Colombia. That is why in social networks she has a great fandom that reacts to everything she shares. She recently she the born in Barranquilla shared a series of photos from the beaches of San Juan de Puerto Rico that dazzled everyone.

Carmen Villalobos was in that country as the presenter of the Premios Tu Música Urbano.

In the images you can see the protagonist of the telenovela “Until money do us part” wearing a dark-toned bikini that not only enhanced her great beauty but also her perfect figure. These photographs are part of a session that the Colombian actress did for the swimwear brand Baru´ Swimwear.

This is not the first time carmen villalobos She makes this type of publication since she constantly works as a model for the main brands, be it clothing as well as products dedicated to the beauty of women. Is that in social networks The beautiful coffee maker is an influencer and her publications have a great reach.

Carmen Villalobos is married to actor Sebastián Caicedo.

Recently carmen villalobos It didn’t do well on the small screen. In the month of May, the telenovela “Until money do us part” which featured his leading role, in addition to a first-rate cast such as the actors Sebastian Martinez Y Gregory Pernia. However, due to low audience results, the signal where it was broadcast made the decision to lift the television strip.