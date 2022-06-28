Entertainment

By the sea: Carmen Villalobos shows why she is one of the most beautiful women

For some years, carmen villalobos She is one of the most important actresses in Colombia. That is why in social networks she has a great fandom that reacts to everything she shares. She recently she the born in Barranquilla shared a series of photos from the beaches of San Juan de Puerto Rico that dazzled everyone.

Carmen Villalobos was in that country as the presenter of the Premios Tu Música Urbano.

In the images you can see the protagonist of the telenovela “Until money do us part” wearing a dark-toned bikini that not only enhanced her great beauty but also her perfect figure. These photographs are part of a session that the Colombian actress did for the swimwear brand Baru´ Swimwear.

