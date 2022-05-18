By the way, who is the jury of the Cannes Film Festival made up of?

International actresses and directors, from India to the United States via Iran: eight jurors surround the president of the jury Vincent Lindon (The law of the market, Titanium) for the 75th edition of the most prestigious film competition. But then, who are they?

Actresses

Alternating filming between the United Kingdom and the United States, her two homelands, Rebecca Hall recently took her first steps as a director with Chiaroscuropresented at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021. The 40-year-old British-American actress has toured with filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg or Woody Allen for Vicky Cristina Barcelonaa film that earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

In 2018, the magazine Time ranked this woman of Indian origin among the 100 most influential people in the world. A huge star in her country, she exported herself with xXx: Reactivated, blockbuster where she plays the main female role alongside the muscular Vin Diesel. This 36-year-old actress, also a producer, also created the Live Love Laugh Foundationa body aimed at raising awareness of mental illness.

It’s in the leather and nails outfit of the punkette of Millenniuman adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s best-sellers, which the Swede starred on the screen in 2009. Then came big-budget films in front of Guy Ritchie’s lens (Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows2011) or Ridley Scott (Prometheus, 2012). She will also be chosen by demanding filmmakers like Brian De Palma (Passion, 2013). At 42, she will soon give the reply to Matthias Schoenaerts in the series Django by Studiocanal.

The actress knows Cannes well, where she won the Best Female Performance award in 2017 for her role in Fortunate by Sergio Castellito. She started under the direction of Nanni Moretti in The Son’s Room, Palme d’or 2001. The actress has since returned to the Croisette several times. At 41, she has just completed her first feature film, Marcel!which will be screened in a special screening.

Directors

Iranian director, producer and screenwriter, Asghar Farhadi, 50, was consecrated in 2011 with A separation, a chronicle of a divorce that won the Oscar and the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film – a first for an Iranian filmmaker –, the César for Best Foreign Film and the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival. His last movie, A herowon the Grand Prix at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

French director, screenwriter, actor and producer, Ladj Ly, 44, was awarded the Cannes Film Festival Jury Prize in 2019 for his feature film Wretched. Nominated for the Oscar for Best Film, this box office success was also distinguished in France by the Césars. Currently working on writing his second feature film, the filmmaker is also the founder of the Kourtrajmé film school, located in Montfermeil, Marseille, Dakar and Madrid.

American director and screenwriter, Jeff Nichols, 43, was revealed in 2007 at the Berlin Film Festival with Shotgun Stories. In 2011, Jeff Nichols won the Critics’ Week Grand Prize with Take Shelter, psychological thriller. In 2016, back in competition at Cannes, he presented loving, the story of a biracial couple. The film won the Golden Globe for Best Actor, awarded to Joel Edgerton.