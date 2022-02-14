By train to Lviv, ‘away from the tensions of Kiev’ – Politics

The train from Kiev to Lviv, a Central European city in western Ukraine, a few tens of kilometers from Poland and the EU, leaves before dawn. On the station platform, still in the dark and with freezing temperatures, students, businessmen, families with sleepy and crying children board the InterCity 705 bound for the Polish city of Przemysl.

It is not the assault on the stagecoach, nor the great escape from the capital before the Russian attack: the influx of passengers – assures Vadym, the controller with the name on the card – is the same as any other Monday morning. But among the travelers there are still those who have decided to leave Kiev to escape the tension, the alarms of the Westerners, the constant uncertainty of the last few days, some even fear.

The smartworking imposed by Covid helps in this case: a couple of young web designers decided to go to their relatives in Lviv for a few weeks, work remotely and wait for the situation to evolve from there. Two Turkish students, in their first year of medicine at the University of Kiev, have been invited by their embassy – like many other foreigners – to leave the country: once in Lviv they will reluctantly take a plane to Izmir to return home from their families who – they tell ANSA – are anxiously waiting for them.

“I’m going to Lviv for work,” explains a manager from Kiev in a jacket and 24 hours on the contrary. “I’m not running away,” he adds right away, sensing the next question. A young woman sitting next to a little girl struggles to fall asleep in the seat of the first class and tells, smiling, a whole other story: “Tomorrow is my birthday, I just want to visit Lviv with my daughter and in two days we are back in Kiev” .

Some passengers doze off, with masks over their eyes instead of over their mouths, others try to wake up by going to have a coffee at the bar-car, while the train runs up to 150 km, leaving the dawn behind between endless countryside and pine forests and birches. Only two intermediate stops on the 560 km route, and after 5 hours the arrival in Lviv under an already high sun.

The UNESCO World Heritage City, known for its university and tourist destination until the pandemic and current tensions, already appears in the EU and claims an ancient anti-Russian identity. “Vladimir Putin knows that he will never be able to subdue the west of Ukraine”, warned us Natalia Fedorovych, former deputy minister for social policies of Ukraine and originally from Lviv, outraged at how Moscow took Crimea and Donbass away from the east of the country.

From here a possible new invasion appears even more remote, certainly physically further away. But the point is not only territorial, explains Fr Andriy Bodnar, director of the Salesian house and of the St. John Bosco professional school in Lviv: “The question is not Ukraine’s membership of NATO, that is a pretext to create this chaos. The truth is that Russia is afraid of having a democracy as a neighbor. We are ready to defend ourselves, but not with weapons, with our heads: we feel European, and we are moving resolutely towards the European Union “.

But in the meantime, the new hybrid war has arrived here too, with a bomb scare in a branch of the UKR Exim Bank. The police isolate the sidewalk and evacuate the building, the curious are kept at a distance while the bomb squad awaits. In the end it seems to be just one of the numerous alarms that have multiplied throughout the country in recent weeks and which then, fortunately, turn out to be false. But that’s enough to paralyze activities and moods again and again.