By water bike: this is how three people rescued by the US Coast Guard fled Cuba

Three Cubans were rescued by the South Florida Coast Guard aboard a recreational water bikejudging by a photo shared by that US authority on its official site, where it reported another group of repatriations on Wednesday.

The individuals were photographed by the Coast Guard on July 9 about 69 miles south of Key West in one of the seven rescue operations carried out by their units between last Saturday and Monday.and presumably returned to the Island, although the official note does not explain in detail what fate they suffered.

Previously, escapes by sea from the Island have been reported in surfboards and kite surfing, as well as in all kinds of boats not suitable for trips on the high seas.

The US authorities constantly warn of the risks involved in sailing in artisanal vesselsbut even so the Cubans improvise rafts with which to take to the sea with the hope of reaching the coast of Florida.

Four groups of rafters intercepted on Saturday, two on Sunday and two on Monday, all in rustic boats, were included in the new repatriation operation.

“Coast Guard crews maintain an active presence with air and sea assets every day across the Straits of Florida to help save lives by getting people out of unsafe environments.”said Lt. Travis Poulos of Coast Guard District Seven.

“Our crews help prevent people from losing their lives in these dangerous attempts,” he said.

According to US figures, since October 1, 2021, its crews intercepted 3,369 Cubansa figure that exceeds the total rescues that occurred between 2017 and 2021, and that is only surpassed by the 5,396 migrants accounted for in fiscal year 2016.

Cuba faces its biggest exodus in half a century. Between the end of 2021 and last June, more than 140,000 Cubans have entered through the US land borders alone, according to official figures. This gives an idea of ​​the migratory crisis, which makes Cubans take different directions, including Europe and South America, although the favorite destination of the majority is the northern neighbor.