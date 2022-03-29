By Will Smith’s slap, they are invited to face each other

In the middle of celebrating Oscar Awards a scandal occurred that in its 94-year history had not happened, when the comedian and actor Chris Rock was in the middle of a stand up, his colleague the renowned actor Will Smithstopped the programming and went up to the stage, to slap him after Rock made a joke about the hair of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett.

The youtuber turned into boxer Jake Paul reacted to what happened through his Twitter account after being tagged in a fan post. “Can not be. This is crazy haha,” he posted.

Later, he invited the actors to meet officially on top of a ring, offering them 15 million dollars for each one. “I have $15 million for Will Smith and another $15 million for Chiros Rock ready to go. Let’s do it in August on my billboard,” she expressed.

Infobae reported that at first it was believed that it could be a joke, but he posted again asking for Will Smith’s boxing representative. “Someone get me on the phone with Will Smith’s boxing representative ASAP,” he queried his audience.

When Will Smith won his first Oscar in the category of best actor in his speech he pronounced that “love makes you do crazy things” although he did not apologize to Rock for what happened if he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees. Rock did not file charges with Los Angeles Police.