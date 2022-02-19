BYD Seal, will this be the rival of the Tesla Model 3 with 1,000 km of autonomy? – News – Hybrids and Electric

As the largest manufacturer of electric cars in its country (NEV or new energy in China), BYD’s announcement of a new electric model does not have to go unnoticed. Even more so when it comes to adding to its already extensive catalog of sealwhich comes to compete with the Tesla Model 3. With dimensions very similar to the Californian, a starting price of 220,000 RMB (about 30,500 euros to change) and powers ranging from 200 to 480 hp with rear or all-wheel drive, the Chinese manufacturer does not hide what its objective is. In addition, the use of e-platform 3.0 architecture and Blade batteries could result in NEDC autonomies of up to 1,000 kilometers.

the chinese website Xchuxing has published the first images of the BYD Seal, as well as an initial specification sheet of this new electric car that could be presented in April during the Beijing Motor Show. The images show a hatchback that appears to be based on the BYD Ocean-X, slightly smaller than the BYD Han.

The architecture on which the Seal is based is the e-platform 3.0 electric platform that the Chinese manufacturer presented in April of last year, taking advantage of the celebration of the Shanghai Motor Show. The specification sheet indicates dimensions of 4,770mm long, 1,860mm wide and 1,460mm high with a 2,900mm wheelbase. For comparison, the Tesla Model has very similar dimensions (4,694 mm x 1,850 mm x 1,443 mm x 2,875 mm).

BYD Ocean-x, the prototype on which the BYD Seal is based.

Will be available rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, once again, the same options offered by the Californian electric in the Chinese market. It can be configured in two options with a single engine on the rear axle of 150 kW or 180 kW (200 hp and 241 hp) or in a version with two engines, one on each axle of 360 kW (482 hp). The maximum speed it can reach is 180 km/h, according to the initial technical data sheet.

The e-platform 3.0 architecture allows to increase considerably the wheelbase and reduce the overhangs, enabling the inclusion of larger batteries. With the wheels at the ends and the mechanical elements outside the cabin and boot, the cabin is more spacious and comfortable. As announced by BYD for the Ocean-X concept, the inclusion in the lower part of the blade batterieswhich are integrated into the bodywork contributing to the structural resistance, allowing high levels of safety.

The cells use LFP (lithium iron phosphate) chemistry and are large so that once placed in their matrix they are inserted into the battery pack in a laminar-type arrangement. By reducing the volume they occupy, additional space is created for active material and auxiliary equipment, increasing the autonomy that can be extracted from them. According to BYD, with the Ocean-X powertrain, it would be possible to achieve autonomies that exceed 1,000 kilometers.

The BYD Seal is based on the e-platform 3 electrical architecture that allows the wheelbase to be increased and overhangs to be reduced. Photo: Xchuxing.

The price range will be between 220,000 RMB for the basic version, which is about 30,500 euros to change) and 280,000 RMB (38,800 euros). In addition to its specifications, the price plays in its favor as the main advantage over the Tesla Model 3. It is sold in China for 265,652 RMB (36,900 euros) in the case of the rear-wheel drive version and for 339,900 RMB (47,200 euros) in the all-wheel drive version.