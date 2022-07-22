Bye bye bling : Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez & Co bet on sobriety

Both women have opted for a stripped-back style in recent events. Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa and Victoria Beckham also prefer to stay sober.

Meghan Markle accompanied Prince Harry for Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations on July 18 in New York. AFP

Openwork dresses, transparent outfits, plunging necklines, feathers and sequins: generally, celebrities love to parade in extravagant and sexy outfits. However, several stars have recently preferred to play the card of sobriety for different events.

Meghan Markle

AFP

While accompanying her husband, Prince Harry, to the United Nations for the Nelson-Mandela Prize ceremony, the actress wore a black dress with patch pockets. She had accessorized her outfit with dark pumps, a gold bracelet and a leather bag.

Jennifer Lopez

To say yes to Ben Affleck, during an intimate wedding in Las Vegas on July 16, Jennifer Lopez chose to wear a classic white dress, which she “had owned for several years,” she wrote in her newsletter.

Kendall Jenner

instagram kendalljenner

Invited to a wedding, the model donned a long tight green dress that she had not accessorized.

Dua Lipa

Zipped jacket, sneakers and jogging pants: in the evening, the singer wears streetwear, from her collection with Puma.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham stays chic on all occasions, even at home, in a plain slit dress.

( Lauren Cavin-Hostettler )