Bye bye bob! 3 haircuts that are trending this fall

The bob cut was positioned throughout this 2022 as the king, because its practicality and style has captivated men and women, but this hair style is already on its way out and for the fall season Others arrive that promise to be a trend for the end of the year, so we present these options with which you can surely renew yourself

If you are looking for a change of look and do not want something so radical, there are alternatives, but if you are more daring, it is the ideal time to take advantage and close the year in a renewed way. We must make it clear that although the bob goes out does not disappear, because its variants are many and persist in the taste of international stylists.

The bob is versatile and easy to style. Photo: Pinterest

Autumn, the perfect time for a change of look

If you were waiting for the ideal moment for a look change but you hadn’t encouraged yourself, autumn is ideal because it is related to a stage of renewal, the trees change their leaves, so naturally this time of year is ideal for new spirits and what better than a new style in haircut .

In the world of hairdressing, trends are renewed in highlights, tints, colors, shapes, there is a range of possibilities to create a new look, but the most important thing is to choose one that makes you feel comfortable, because you must take into account your features, the shape of your face and the length you want to maintain.

We usually think that “nothing happens”, “the hair grows”, but if the result is not what we expect we will have to wait several weeks to feel comfortable with our hair again, that is why it is better to think about the options beforehand and not give a snip in a moment of emotion.

The waves are positioned this fall. Photo: Instagram

3 haircuts that will be a trend, in addition to the bob, this fall

Short hair continues to dominate this year’s trends, mini manes bob variations They are perfect for this season, but some half-lengths are also positioned, such as the clavicut that reaches just below the collarbone and chin and one of its qualities is that it is perfect for giving volume as it can be worn in layers.

It is easy to style and accessible to all tastes. Photo: Instagram

Now that if you are much more daring you can opt for the pixie, that boy-type cut that has caused a sensation among some celebrities such as Emma Watson and that is becoming more and more popular.

It is a cut for the most daring. Photo: Instagram

The novelty for this fall is the XL manes, just as you read it, contrary to all the trends that were being handled now, extra-long hair will position itself as one of the favorites.

Long hair will be fashionable. Photo: Instagram

Why is the bob the perfect cut?

