Bye bye green pass, Great Britain cancels the vaccination certificate – Il Tempo





Green pass farewell to Great Britain. The requirement for a vaccination certificate will be eliminated from the rules decided by the British government against Covid at the end of the month, the British media reported. The obligation introduced a month ago for entrances to discos and mass events will be short-lived: it could be abolished as early as January 26, when the anti-Covid measures will be revised.





In the government of Boris Johnson, at the center of the cyclone for the forbidden parties that took place in the days of the hard lockdown, the measure was never liked, so much so that the same Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, had expressed impatience like many conservative deputies. In the so-called plan B to counter the Omicron variant there would also be the abandonment of the indication to smart working while the obligation to wear masks for indoor places would resist. According to UK experts, the Omicron peak has started its descent, and Scotland and Wales have already eased some restrictions.





For the first time since December 21, Great Britain returns below the threshold of 100 thousand daily infections of Covid-19. The bulletin of the last 24 hours reports 99,652 new cases and 270 deaths. Yesterday the infections were 109,133 and 335 dead. Meanwhile, Scotland has passed the sad threshold of 10 thousand deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours there have been 41 deaths bringing the total to 10,038. The infections recorded by today’s bulletin are 9,910.