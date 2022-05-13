Byron Castillo, a race between controversy over his origin and good football | Soccer | Sports

Byron Castillo has been the most talked about soccer player in Ecuador for three weeks, due to the complaint that Chile filed with FIFA for alleged false nationality, a controversy that is not new and seemed already closed for the player.

At 23 years old, Castillo’s life has passed between his soccer progression and the controversy surrounding his birthplace, a kind of nebula that extends to Colombia and that seemed to have been settled last year when the Ecuadorian justice ruled that deserved nationality.

Despite this, the National Association of Professional Football (ANFP) of Chile believes that it was obtained with false documents, that the irregularity would increase with the games he played with the national teamwhich would be enough to expel the Tri from the Qatar World Cup and would open the door to the Red.

His identity document states that Byron David Castillo Segura was born on November 10, 1998 in General Villamil, a town near Guayaquil (Guayas), but from Chile it is argued that there is no birth certificate that proves him, as if one of the Colombian population of Tumaco, where a person identified as Byron Javier Castillo Segura born on July 25, 1995 appears.

Beginnings in North America

Castillo debuted with North America, from Guayaquil.

According to the directors of that team, the soccer player reached its minor divisions when he was 10 years old; and in 2015, at the age of 16, it was tested in Emelec, but it did not pass the filters.

That same year he was called up to the U-17 team, which was runner-up in the South American Championship in Paraguay, and then participated in the World Cup played in Chile.

Castillo was signed by Aucas in 2016, with whom he played 26 games in the Ecuadorian league and scored one goal.

Barcelona signed him in 2017 and, since then, his football has grown, like the controversies about his origin.

In July 2021, the right winger completed 100 games in the Canaries jersey.

Byron Castillo (c) first played in Ecuador’s Serie A with Aucas in 2016.

He renewed his contract until 2025, and in September 2021, when the justice had already ruled his status as an Ecuadorian citizen, became habitual of the calls of the absolute selection.

Castillo participated in the last matches of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar, which will be the fourth that Ecuador will attend.

Directors of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) have said that they previously consulted FIFA about the Castillo case and received the guarantee that everything was in order to align it.

Support for the player in the face of doubts has even reached the president of the Professional League, Miguel Ángel Loor, who recently assured: “Byron Castillo is more Ecuadorian than me”.

In addition to the senior team, Castillo has also participated as an Ecuadorian in the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana as a Barcelona player.

While FIFA has just opened a file on Chile’s request and now awaits Ecuador’s allegations, Castillo continues training with the Guayaquil club and making critics understand that he who owes nothing, fears nothing. (D)