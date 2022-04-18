Byron Castillo: “I spoke and no one listened to me, I thought I had died”

Byron Castillo revealed a few days ago a tremendous situation that he had to live in the field again the day his team, Barcelona de Guayaquil, defeated Orense at home by 2-0 by Ecuadorian Championship Series A.

Even though the play happened a week ago, the gravity of this only jumped a few days ago when the player himself made it public. The events date back to 43 minutes into the first half, when the local coach, the Argentinian José Clicosubstitute the injured Byron Castillo giving entrance to Peter Paul Velasco.

The change itself did not arouse suspicion of being serious beyond the shock the player had suffered. Castillo left on a stretcherbut then he had rejoined although he ended up being helped by the medical services of the Barcelona to enter the locker room. Later the player was transferred to the hospital and little more was known in detail until the same player made some harsh and terrible statements.

“I don’t remember anything about the hit. Nothing that happened on the court. When they told me [mostraron] the images surprised me. Who is that crazy person who is walking there? She didn’t remember any of it. When I was in the clinic I talked and nobody listened to me. Oh I said: I left, I died. Seriously, I think he was gone. Seriously, I was scared. Nobody listened to me. Nobody answer me. There I began to cry and I repeated to myself that I had not done anything wrong for something like this to happen to me. I still don’t remember the hit, just because of the videos.”

The Barcelona officially announced that Castle is still in the recovery phase and they will be very cautious in order for the player He just rejoined the team in no hurry.