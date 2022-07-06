C-Kan: from a 250 thousand dollar car, to this…

C-Kan, one of the most outstanding Mexican rappers in music, has talent, originality and an impressive garage where he shows off his extraordinary 250,000-dollar car, plus another very special one that you cannot miss. Keep reading…

C Kan He continues to rebound in successes from his music with interpretations that have caused a sensation in his audience from songs such as “The past is forgotten”, “This life I love” and many others that led him to stand out on the different digital platforms.

It should be added that beyond his songs, he also boasts on his social networks of the incredible cars he has in his garage, between sports, luxury and sophisticated, models that he usually uses for different special occasions in order to travel like never before. best in the automotive world.

Among those that shine in speed, is the sports $250,000 Lamborghini Huracanwhich offers a naturally aspirated V10 engine with a displacement of 5.2 liters adding power of 640 CV at 8,000 rpm with a torque of 600 Nm at 6,500 rpm, which promises efficiency on the road, speed, safety and impressive comfort for all its passengers plus simplicity in maneuverability behind the wheel.

On the other hand, he also parks an ostentatious GMC Acadia Denali Pickuphigh-end transportation, comfortable seating for up to 7 passengers, spacious cabin, premium performance, 3.6L V6 engine, 9-speed automatic transmission, and adaptive driving control ideal for piloting.

The good taste of the star is evident, who does not lose sight of any model in addition to brand new every year with the best automotive line of the moment, filling his social networks with diversity to enjoy one every day.

+ Check out C-Kan’s awesome Lamborghini and GMC Acadia Denali:

C-Kan posing in the Lamborghini Huracán