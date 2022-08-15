C-Kan will not have a Mercedes Benz like Eduin Caz, but he travels in this…

Eduin Caz and C-Kan stand out on stage in their various musical genres, but also in his garage where the former drives a Mercedes Benz, while the rapper stands out in a spectacular car. We show you…

August 14, 2022 9:12 p.m.

Eduin Caz and C-Kanare synonymous with unparalleled talent that they make clear after each concert where they overflow their full potential, which is applauded by the public, in addition to that collaboration they did together in the song “You ran out of luck”which was a success on digital platforms.

However, beyond the music, both have a special fondness for the automotive world with extraordinary models in sports, off-road and luxury that have in their spacious garagewhere some distinctive acquisitions appear that attract attention.

In the case of Eduin Caz, features the incredible $180,000 Mercedes Benz AMG G63, which produces 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque through a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine. It can hit 60 mph in an estimated 4.4 seconds and has a top speed of 149 mph with the AMG Driver’s Package.

In the same way, This off-road vehicle incorporates proven AMG drivetrain and drivetrain technology in motorsports, pIt has a running gear and contains innumerable possibilities in the security system to travel happily on the road.

Nevertheless, Although C-Kan does not have a Mercedes, he does enjoy aboard a Ferrari 488 Spider, an incredible option that offers a 3.9-liter V8, which provides 670 hp at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 760 Nm at 3,000 rpm. With the ability to travel from 0 to 100km/h in just 3 seconds, a magnificent ship to reach any destination on time.