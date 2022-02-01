Ca ‘Foncello, Dr. Elisa Milan new head of Nuclear Medicine

And the doctor Elisa Milan the new head of Nuclear Medicine at the Ca ‘Foncello Hospital in Treviso. Born in Milan in 1963, she graduated in Medicine and Surgery in 1988 and specialized in Nuclear Medicine in 1997, with full marks and honors, at the University of Milan. Dr. Milan also specialized in Cardiology in 1993 at the University of Brescia, she completed a specialization period in nuclear cardiology at the Philadelphia Heart Institute – Presbyterian Medical Center of Philadelphia, in the center of excellence directed by professor Iskandrian.

The curriculum

Dr. Milan initially served at the Spedali Civili in Brescia and then, for twenty years, from 1998 to 2018 at the Nuclear Medicine – PET Center of the Castelfranco Veneto Hospital. Since December 2018 she has been working at the Ca ‘Foncello Nuclear Medicine in Treviso, holding the role of deputy director of the same operating unit since December 2020. Over the years she has been assigned various positions including that of High Specialization in Nuclear Cardiology (from 2007 to today). He holds the role of expert and collaborator of the Nuclear Medecine and Diagnostic Imaging section of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for which he has taught in various international courses. She was elected member of the Board of Directors of the Italian Association of Nuclear Medicine and since February 2020 she has been coordinator of the Italian Group of Nuclear Cardiology (GICN). He boasts, in his curriculum, numerous publications in international journals.

The comment

“To drottoessa Milan, a valid professional with us for years – concludes the general manager, Francesco Benazzi – I wish you good work, with the certainty that you will also be able to make the most of the new department that will find its place in the Citadel of Health and that you have helped to design ».