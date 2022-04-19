Caballero resumes the demand to locate a Faculty of Medicine in Vigo

Abel Caballero took up a demand that is already more than 30 years old: to have a Faculty of Medicine in Vigo: “It is not understood, the level of students in proportion to the population of Galicia is a quarter of that in other autonomous communities; it is again the centralism of Santiago, I do not accept it”, he pointed out, adding “it is an essential demand for the south of Galicia”. There is an agreement between the three Galician universities by which the final year can be taught at any university hospital. Thus, in Vigo there are currently 100 clinical practice students in sixth grade with 25 teachers, the same places as in Coruña, while in Santiago there are 80 and 30 in the rest. They are added to the internships in non-teaching period from 3rd year and the resident doctors (LOOK). But Caballero considers that the pact is breached. “In the transitory agreement between the three rectors, clinical decentralization was agreed with teaching in practices, it is not being respected because it is Santiago who has to qualify more teachers.” A few days ago, there was a protest by Cunqueiro service heads due to the lack of new teaching positions and a meeting with the dean of Medicine where the manager of Sergas was. They recalled that the only full professor and professor at Cunqueiro retired, while Medicine called for 54 places: 40 for Santiago and the rest between Vigo (1), Pontevedra (5), A Coruña (3), Ferrol (3), Ourense (2 ). Caballero announced his intention to convey the proposal to the Vigo medical students who invited him to give a talk-colloquium at the San Agustín hall of residencein Santiago: “They called me and I’m delighted,” said the councilor.