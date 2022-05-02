Cabecita Rodríguez has lost prominence without Cruz Azul

Midtime Editorial

Are they missed? Jonathan “Little Head” Rodriguezex-scorer of Blue Cross did not perform as expected Al Nassr. Three months have passed since first and only goal of the Uruguayan in the professional league of Saudi Arabia. For its part, machine has not managed to consolidate one of its forwards like the indisputable reference to the attack.

What happened to Cabecita Rodríguez?

The Uruguayan striker left the MX League after falling to scratched from Monterey in it Repechage of the Opening Tournament 2021. Since then, he was presented as a star signing in the Al Nassr and began his journey in the Middle East sharing the attack with Vincent Aboubakar.

The Little Head Rodriguez has not been able to settle in the Saudi team and after having tried changes of positions under the orders of Miguel Angel Russo, lost ownership. At the same time, his bad moment with Al-Nassr caused him to disappeared of the radar of diego alonso with the Uruguay national team.

The former referent of the Blue Cross Machine has disputed only six matches, four of them of headline and has added just one goal so far in the contest. The last goal of Rodriguez was the February 6th this year, in the victory of his team 4-1 against Al Tai.

On the other hand, Blue Cross finished the regular phase Closure 2022 with the defender John Escobar as his main gunner. After the four goals scored by the Paraguayan, there are still three goals in the account of Charlie Rodriguez and of Santiago Gimenezrespectively.

