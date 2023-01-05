Cabinet officialized the capture of Ovidio Guzmán; he will be sheltered in the FEMDO
streets close to the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO), where Ovidio Guzmán is located, in Mexico City are closed by elements of the National Guard and other security forces.
The son of “El Chapo” was arrested again in Culiacán, one of the strongholds of the Sinaloa Cartel, which led to drug blockades, shootings and burning vehicles
The recapture of Ovidio Guzmánson of Joaquin El Chapo Guzmán, unleashed a wave of violence in the state of Sinaloa on January 5, mainly in culiacan, after an intense operation carried out by the armed forces. In addition to the havoc generated, it also caused various Mexican political figures to speak out for these events.
The message to the media has ended.
The security cabinet made the capture of Ovidio Guzmán official
Luis Cresencio Sandovalhead of SEDENA, confirmed that the early morning of this Thursday, January 5 the Armed Forces detained Ovidio Guzmán.
The general of the Armed Forces explained that the son of Chapo Guzmán was transferred from Culiacán, Sinaloa, to Mexico City in an Air Force aircraft. The detainee is in the facilities of the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO).
After his capture, the authorities identified 19 blockades and armed attacks.
“It represents a blunt blow to the leadership of the Pacific Cartel”, said Cresencio Sandoval.
The Government of Mexico confirmed the recapture Ovid Guzman, son of Joaquin El Chapo Guzman Loeraafter a strong security operation deployed at dawn on January 5 in culiacanSinaloa.
Rosa Icela Rodriguezhead of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, assured that the operation was respectful of Human Rights and that it was carried out at dawn to have the least amount of affectations to the general population.
“We are not here to win a war, we are here to build peace.”.
The press conference of the national security cabinet for the capture of Ovidio Guzmán began.
The Secretary of Public Security of Sinaloa, Christopher Castanedareported that in coordination with the three levels of government maintain jobs to control the situation in various parts of the state.
The official mentioned:
We ask society to protect themselves and avoid leaving their homes or safe areas. We will keep reporting.
On tours in the city, we have seen civilians moving in their vehiclesyes,please stay safe until we inform you that the conditions for circulation already exist since, they continue reporting spoils of units!. The authorities continue to work.
Unofficial reports indicate that Ovidio Guzmán would have already arrived in Mexico City; he would be sheltered in the FGR hangar.
A convoy of vans with security elements has arrived at the hangar of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) which is located next to Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport.
Ovid Guzman Lopezalso known as “El Ratón” and one of the ten children recognized by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, was recaptured this Thursday, January 5, during an operation carried out by the Federal Forces in Sinaloa, for which the narco-empire inherited by the Mexican capo now falls to three descendants: Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar and Joaquín Guzmán Lópezwho remain at large.