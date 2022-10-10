Cable laying of the Los Alcarrizos cable car begins

The Unit for the Readjustment of Neighborhoods and Surroundings (URBE) reported that it has started the laying of the supporting-tractor cable of section one of line 2 of the Santo Domingo Cable Car, which is part of the Integrated System of Transportation Santo Domingo (SIT Santo Domingo), under the management of the Mobility Projects Office.

“Once the assembly and alignment of the pylons or towers and the construction of the gray work of the four stations of the system have been completed: Alcarrizos Station, Las Toronjas Station, Puente Blanco Station and Los Americanos Station, this cable installation process begins by where will the 163 cabins that will have the same, which will end at the end of October”, adds a press release from CITY.

The entity explained that the installation consists of guiding a light cable over cable car stations and towers, which is pulled manually in the short sections and for this case, a special drone brought from Colombia will be used to lift the longest sections. .

The installation of the light cable will serve to pull the definitive cable, ending the process with its splicing, allowing the system to circulate continuously. The assembly process will go through the 25 towers that support the system.

The statement says that before starting the process of assembling the cable, the Social Team of CITY developed an information day with all the families where it will pass in order to answer their concerns and clear up any doubts they may have in this regard.

The second section of the cable car will be installed in the first half of November after this part of the process has been completed, and then the cabins will be raised to the cable and the testing process will begin.

The Santo Domingo Cable Car Line 2 is a system of transportation by cable that is finishing the process of construction by the State in the municipality of Los Alcarrizos, in the province of Santo Domingo.