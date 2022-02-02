Cabral: “I want to make my mark in Italy. I like Adriano? I hope so”

Vlahovic’s legacy, the new adventure in Italy and its ambitions. Arthur Cabral he talks about himself in the presentation press conference, a few days after his arrival from Basel. Here are the words of the new number 9 of Fiorentina:

Goal goal? I’ve never set that in my career. When I go out on the pitch I only think about helping the team, with a goal or an assist or whatever it takes.

Vlahovic? I respect everything he has done here, he has done great numbers this season. I come here to look for my space, I have to adapt to a different context. My goal is to write my name in the history of Fiorentina and the Italian league as many Brazilian players have already done in the past.

Why Fiorentina? It is a great club that has a great project. My big goal is also to reach the Brazilian national team on a permanent basis and I am sure that Fiorentina can help me in this goal. I hope to be able to play the World Cup in Qatar. When interest from a team like Fiorentina comes, it’s hard to say no, that’s why I agreed to leave Basel in January.

The new companions? Since I arrived I’ve been trying to figure out how to fit in. I still haven’t talked to the coach about the possibility of playing alongside another striker.

When did I find out about Fiorentina? I knew they were interested in me and I tried to follow the matches and understand the characteristics of the team to get better prepared for this opportunity. These workouts were excellent, the coach asks for a lot of intensity. If necessary, I’m ready to play with Lazio already, I was training regularly with Basel. I am available to give my contribution.

The interest of Barcelona? He had been there in the past.

Competition with Piatek? For me it is just a stimulus to do my best and always be ready “.

