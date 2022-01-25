CABRAL, The profile of Vlahovic’s possible replacement

The future purple number nine could be a Brazilian from Switzerland: with the farewell of Dusan Vlahovic which becomes concrete hour after hour, Fiorentina seems to already have the substitute in hand. It is about Arthur Cabrala striker born in 1998 who in recent seasons with Basel has seen his performance and his scoring averages soar.





THE PROFILE: Arthur Mendonça Cabral was born in Campina, in the state of Paraiba, one of the most industrialized areas of Brazil. During a prosperous childhood he throws his first kicks at the ball in the stadium where his father played, that is, that of Sao Cristovaoa club famous above all for having welcomed a very young Ronaldo, as remembered on the wall of the stadium by the inscription: Aqui natou or Fenómenus. On the contrary, adolescence is a rather hard period, where Cabral is repeatedly snubbed by the great Brazilians (Fluminense, Vitória, Bahia and Palmeiras) and is forced to scale back his ambitions, signing for Ceara at the age of sixteen. After four years, Palmeiras returned to his goal and Cabral made the big leap into football that counts. A difficult impact, which highlights some psychological frailties that will accompany the attacker in future years as well. “Arthur is a very strong but too emotional striker, he has to work on this aspect”Said a few months ago the Servette defender (Vincent Sasso) who had just marked him in a Swiss championship match.





ARRIVAL IN EUROPE: The turning point arrives in Switzerland: in summer 2019 Cabral crosses the Atlantic towards Basela decidedly surprising transfer which, however, allows the then 21-year-old to find his perfect size. Basel is the perfect reality to grow and he has done so exponentially in recent seasons: in the first he scores 16 goals between league and cups, in the last one he reaches 18 goals in the Super League and 2 centers in the Europa League. In the current year comes the exploit: in the middle of the season Cabral is already at 14 goals in the league, with as many as 8 centers in the summer Champions League preliminaries (in which he scores practically one goal per game) and 5 goals out of 6 games in the Conference . The spotlight of the clubs but also of the national team turns on him, so much so that in October Tite calls him for the commitments of Brazil.“I thought it was a phone joke, I was about to hang up”Said Cabral, who despite three calls has not yet managed to make his debut with the verdeoro.





THE INTEREST OF FIORENTINA: The next plane to Rio de Janeiro could take it from Tuscany. Fiorentina seems to want to bet on him for the post-Vlahovic: the overall low expenditure (Basel could start him for 15 million) and the relative ease of the operation make Cabral’s profile (already followed by the viola for several years) the most passable for the short time. In Florence Arthur would find a large colony of South Americans and a technical project in which he could fit well: physically structured striker (185 cm by 86 kilos) and skilled in aerial play, Cabral said in a recent interview that he was inspired by the Hulk (who like him was born in Campina) and like his mentor is capable of combining power, technique in speed and great ballistic skills. This year, in a championship certainly less qualitative than Serie A, he scored in every way (on a penalty, in the heel, in the head and even in the thigh), proving to express himself best alongside (or in front of) a ‘ another point, which was often Sebastiano Esposito. The ability to adapt to the Italian system is, together with the emotional fragility shown in his previous experiences, one of the unknowns that Arthur Cabral will take with him to Florence.