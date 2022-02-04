“Cabral? They start on an equal footing, but Piatek has to be evaluated! How is Gonzalez, the penalty taker … ”- SOS Fanta

The Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italian spoke at the press conference on the eve of the match against Lazio, offering updates on the possible formation that will take the field tomorrow evening.

PIATEK AND CABRAL – “They are two top level players. They are two pure strikers. Piatek is an area man while Cabral likes to tie the game and knows how to score goals in every way. At this moment they start at par and who is better off, who is faster in understanding what we are asking for, it is normal that he may have more chances more. Piatek has been here for a few weeks but they both come from a different system and therefore they will calmly fit in, but still not very calm because we have to have finalizers, we need their flash. Piatek was not well, he only did the last two training sessions. We have to evaluate it “.

CENTER FORWARD – “Who looks the most like Vlahovic? More Cabral, because he likes to get out of the area and tie up play. Piatek is an alternative for situations where you have to fill the penalty area. Since the retirement, with Vlahovic we have had to work a lot to teach him about the mechanisms. This will also happen with the two newcomers, there are new concepts and situations. We will enable them to enter the mechanisms and they too must lend a hand trying to adapt quickly “.

RIGORIST – The journalist: “Question for fantasy football: who is the penalty taker”. The answer: “As I have always said, we have 3-4 penalty takers and during the match whoever feels like beating him and whoever is convinced they can score a goal shoots. Cabral is a penalty taker, Piatek is a penalty taker, Biraghi kicks them well and at the end he was also unlucky. If you feel like it, we have added two very cold penalty takers. They kick them well. We have many shooters and we can rest assured ”.

VLAHOVIC – “We have lost an important teammate who decisively finalized our game but we go on and we are convinced of our strength. The group is united, it will not be affected. I have always said that I was a stranger to his situation, it was a personal matter that had been going on for a long time, it ended in this way and I can only try not to make those who have gone away regret it. The two newcomers give me great confidence. Everything is quiet. I betrayed? No, with the boy I only talked about the pitch, about situations to be adjusted on his movements on the pitch. I never talked about his events with the club, the only relationship I had was linked to situations on the field “.

GONZALEZ – “Nico arrived yesterday a bit bruised but he didn’t seem anything special. Today we do some finishing but I think he is fine and available. For me, the wards are two strikers united with the central striker and to date the percentages of goals are not very high but we have always created the conditions. They can be more decisive and score more. I am convinced that we will do it “.

AMRABAT – “Him as deputy Torreira? Yes, they are the ones in the middle, from here to the end, must take the responsibility of being the point guard of the team. With different characteristics Amrabat can do it, when he was called into question he helped the team. He has to speed up the transmission of the ball but with work he can improve ”.

THIN – “It is growing. I am convinced that it is a question of belief. How convinced you are that you can score at any moment then the numbers grow. In Cagliari he scored a great goal that is in his strings. He has had as many chances in the first round as Nico and Callejon have as well as he will have many from Ikoné. It will depend on them and on how decisive they want to be in the goal area ”.

COMMISSO – “I spoke to the president and he was very relaxed because when he talks to us, he also spoke at length with Biraghi for example, always offering great closeness and great charge. We have said nothing but to continue on this path because we are doing a great job. He is energized and concentrated, happy and proud of the team “.

RENEWAL – “I fully embrace Pradé’s words, we have been working for six months and we have achieved important results. We are getting to know each other and I feel good in Florence, I am very happy to work in this environment. Let’s see how the situation will evolve ”.

