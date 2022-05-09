Cabrera doubles 600 and joins Aaron and Pujols in select group of players with 3,000 hits, 500 home runs and 600 doubles

2 Related

The Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera achieved another milestone in his great career in the Major Leagues –which has him destined for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame–, by hitting his 600th double, but he did not prevent the defeat of the Detroit Tigers on Saturday 3- 2 against the Houston Astros.

The Tigers first baseman and designated hitter joined Hank Aaron and Albert Pujols as the only players in history with at least 3,000 hits, 500 home runs and 600 doubles.

With runners on second and third, with one out on the board in the third inning, he hit a hit to the left field that scored his team’s two runs, to reach second base with his 600th two-base hit in his career against 34,109 fans at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC, Boxing and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. subscribe here

He is the 18th player in history with 600 doubles, and he has a great chance of reaching the 14th place of Paul Waner and Paul Molitor with 605 each. He before him must overcome Barry Bonds (601) and Cal Ripken Jr. (603). Hank Aaron is in 13th place all-time with 624.

Among Latinos, he is fourth on the list, behind the 673 of Albert Pujols (5th place overall), the 636 of Adrián Beltré (11th place) and the 632 of David Ortiz (12th place), all three Dominicans.

Cabrera reached 3,000 hits this season, hitting a single on April 23 in the first inning off Antonio Senzatela of the Colorado Rockies, becoming the 33rd player all-time to do so.

If you want to receive the best information from the sports world, download the App now.

espn.com/app »

On August 22, 2021, Cabrera became the 28th and last player to hit 500 career home runs, doing so before Steve Matz, in a 5-3 Tigers win over the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Center, in the Canadian city. He currently has 503 home runs.

With his two RBIs, the Venezuelan surpassed Frank Robinson by one, to occupy 21st place on the all-time list, with 1,813 RBIs, according to Baseball Reference. Al Simmons ranks 20th with 1,828 RBIs.