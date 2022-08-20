Cabueñes faces two and a half years of work to “place Gijón in the medicine of the future”

At eight o’clock in the morning, the employees of the UTE FCC-Los Álamos began the first works of what will end up being the great transformation of the University Hospital of Cabueñes. The long-awaited project for the expansion and reform of the reference hospital in Health Area V (which covers, in addition to the town of Gijón, Carreño and Villaviciosa) began with the movement of earth on the plot attached to the current Emergency Room. A minimal initial activity, with a single excavator, which will increase in personnel and machinery as the coming weeks go by.

The winning companies have a period of 29 months to comply with the contract, which was awarded to them for 79 million euros in the second tender that the Ministry of Health had to call, as the first was deserted in December last year. The procedures have been streamlined to the maximum since the award of the works. “We had prepared everything to be as diligent as possible at the beginning of the work and to prepare the land, collecting the earth to later do the excavation,” explained yesterday, on site, the architect and head of the Works Service of the Ministry of Health, Jesús Menéndez. The first raised layers of land have already exposed the limestone “which must be removed to reach the base soil.” The future of the few trees that are on the plot will depend on a study that is being carried out and that, according to the Ministry’s head of Works, does not indicate that they have a value that requires their conservation.

Once these first preliminary works on the ground and the subsequent excavation, which will take “several weeks”, have been completed, the foundations and construction of the structure of the new eight-storey building can begin, in which, in the future, the entrance will be main hospital, in addition to outpatient consultations, the surgical block, laboratories, the day hospital or an emergency room that will occupy twice the surface area than the current ones.

The start of the works went unnoticed by most professionals and users who were in Cabueñes yesterday as it took place in an area exempt from the hospital. An excessive movement of trucks is not planned either, at least for now. Technicians from the Ministry and the City Council are studying different options so that the traffic of vehicles typical of the work causes “the least inconvenience” possible to the hospital and the entire environment.

Organizational changes



“We are talking about a major project that will coexist with the activity of the center and it is inevitable that it may cause some discomfort during these twenty-nine months”, but, in the end, it will be “a benefit for all”, defended the Minister of Health. “Without a doubt, everyone will be grateful that we finally have a long-awaited infrastructure.” Because the Cabueñes expansion and reform project -planned in two phases- “is not only going to imply an improvement in the quality of care and the working conditions of the workers, but also implies organizational changes that are going to give us the possibility of placing to Gijón in the medicine of the future”, added Pablo Fernández.

The counselor made these statements in Oviedo, once the weekly meeting of the Governing Council was over, and then he traveled to Gijón to visit, together with the mayor, part of the 6.6 hectares where the hospital expansion will be carried out. Before and during the visit, Ana González expressed her “great satisfaction” at the fact that, finally, it has been unblocked “and already with work”, with the construction of the first phase. “Today is an important day. It is another of those days when Gijón changes the trend of recent years and long-promised things begin to come true », she stressed. To questions from EL COMERCIO, the councilor stressed that the work “is not a whim. The hospital no longer physically gave more of itself.

Although the work depends exclusively on the regional budget, the City Council is responsible for providing the necessary land for its execution. One last plot is pending acquisition, on which the route of the roads that will completely bypass the future hospital will go – “which is a novelty,” said the mayor. The City Council is already “in talks” with the property. The intention is to acquire this land through a land swap. “In September we will resume it to close the fringes that remain,” said Ana González.