For the first time, the capital of Cáceres will have a Nuclear Medicine service to treat cancer patients. It will be the second in the region (so far this service is only provided in Badajoz) and will be located in the University Hospital, where the radiotherapy day hospital is also located. The management of the health area has just put out the drafting of the project, which will cost 235,529 euros. Then the work will have to be carried out, which has a term of ten months, so the service will not be operational, at least, until the year 2023.

The service will have three teams (two new and one old) and will make room for a fourth, which will be put into operation later. Specifically, it is about a PEC/CT (Positron Emission Computerized Tomography), whose start-up was already reported by this newspaper a few weeks ago. And two -one new and one old- called SPEC+CT (Single Photon Computed Tomography). The new one will complement the previous one and will incorporate cutting-edge technology. The old one, which is now located in San Pedro de Alcántara, will also be transferred to the Universitario, where a third machine of this type will be added in the future. In addition, the space where the San Pedro de Alcántara is currently located will also be left free for another new team that will be acquired later.

The machinery uses radioactive material, so the Nuclear Safety ‘ok’ is needed







Of the three machines that this new area will have, the most important will be the PEC/CT because it will be the first time that patients from the Cáceres health area can undergo this test in their health area. Until now they were referred to Badajoz (it has had this facility since 2006 and has also been recently renovated), to Salamanca, Madrid or Córdoba. As this newspaper advanced It has cost the Extremadura Health Service 1,683,715 eurosfinanced through the Inveat program for the renewal and expansion of the capacities of the National Health System, included in the Recovery, Renovation and Resilience program launched by Brussels after covid.

This type of equipment uses small amounts of radioactive materials called radiotracers or radiotracers, a special camera, and a computer to evaluate the functions of tissues and organs. By identifying changes at the cellular level, it can detect early manifestations of disease earlier than other imaging tests. Its use is very frequent in the detection of tumors, since this machine allows them to be diagnosed before other tests. But it is also an advance for heart diseases, gastrointestinal, endocrine or neurological disorders.

The other device allows checking the functioning of the organs. So while imaging tests like X-rays can show what structures inside the body look like, a single photon emission computed tomography scan like this one can produce pictures that show how organs are working. To undergo this test it is also necessary to inject radioactive material. It is most often used to diagnose or monitor brain disorders, heart problems, and bone disorders.

improve care

“With the creation of the new Nuclear Medicine service, the capacity to care for patients in Extremadura is doubled and the distances and journeys to undergo tests for citizens of the province of Cáceres are reduced”, points out the management of the health area in the report prepared to justify its start-up. The service will be located in the semi-basement of the Universitario, which will have to be adapted for its start-up. The work is complex, as it requires the shielding of the space to protect it from the radiation involved in the treatments offered with this equipment.

In fact, To write the execution project, it will be necessary to have a report prepared by the Radiological Protection Service or a Radiological Protection Technical Unit accredited by the Nuclear Safety Council.which will establish the configuration, layout and recommendations on the characteristics of the materials to be used in order to guarantee pollution control.

The service will have a waiting room, a unit for each team, a room for injected patients, another for handling drugs, infirmary, medical consultations and separate toilets for patients and companions. For the sick, a decontamination shower will also be incorporated. The latter will have to evacuate to a specific area of ​​radioactive waste.