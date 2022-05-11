Cachanilla Adrián Martínez makes history as a Mexican in his Major League debut

Right-hander Adrián Martínez became the fourth Mexican-born pitcher to throw at least five scoreless innings in his major league debut with the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, and only the second to earn a win as a starter doing so. in his first game.

Martínez, 25 years 151 days, became the 141st player born in Mexico in the Major Leagues all time, the 86th pitcher and the 28th pitcher to start a game, leading the Athletics to a win 4-1 over the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Comerica Park, Detroit.

The native of Mexicali, Baja California, had great control on the mound by adding 55 strikes in the 79 pitches he threw. He gave up four hits — all singles –, walked none and struck out three in 5 1/3 innings in front of 13,844 fans.

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Martínez joined Armando Reynoso (1991), Juan Acevedo (1995) and Manny Bañuelos (2015) as the only Mexican-born pitchers with at least 5 innings pitched without giving up a run in their first game as an MLB starter.

Martínez (5.1 innings, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts) is the first to do so for an American League team, since the other three did so in the National League. Reynoso did it with the Colorado Rockies (6 innings, 2 hits, three walks, four strikeouts), Acevedo also with the Rockies (5 innings, 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts) and Bañuelos with the Atlanta Braves (5.2 innings, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts).

Esteban Loaiza was also close to achieving it in 1995 with the Pittsburgh Pirates –another National League team–, but he allowed an unearned run in 5 innings of 5 hits and 2 strikeouts, also taking the victory.

Martínez retired the first five batters he faced in order, to be the first to do so since 1995 –August 21–, when Tavo Álvarez from Sonora got the first five outs in order when starting with the Montreal Expos in his MLB debut. . The record for most retired in order at the start of a game in a debut for a Mexican starter is 10 and has been held by Acevedo since April 30, 1995.

Martinez made his major league debut seven years after making his minor league debut for an MLB organization. In 2015 he had his appearance in the Dominican Summer League with San Diego.

He dominated leadoff batter Robbie Grossman with a foul fly ball to third base and got the third out with his first strikeout over Javier Báez. The first hit was given by Jonathan Schoop with two outs in the second inning. In the third episode he hit his first batter, Austin Meadows.

Martínez is only the seventh Mexican pitcher to win in his debut as a starting pitcher –out of 28–, after Reynoso (1991), Loaiza (1995), Dennys Reyes (1997), Óliver Pérez (2002), Édgar González (2003 ) and Yovani Gallardo (2007). He is the eighth Mexican to start in his debut since Gallardo’s win on June 18, 2007. Seven others have lost and the rest went no decision.