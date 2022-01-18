Cadastral plans, online consultation for the collaborators of qualified professionals.

To give the news is theRevenue Agency, with the notice published on January 17, 2022. I collaborators will be able to access the electronic service through “ Sister “If in possession of delegation and specific enabling.

The possibility of using the online consultation service of the cadastral plans, addressed to technicians and notaries in charge. A novelty already announced with a provision of 11 February last, for which, however, the effective date was awaited.

The press release dated 17 January 2022 makes the service operational, almost a year later.

Cadastral plans, online consultation also for collaborators of qualified professionals

Reported on the home page of the Agenzia delle Entrate website, the news published on 17 January 2022 opens up the possibility of using the consultation of cadastral plans also ai collaborators of professionals enabled for electronic document submission services.

To this end, collaborators must be in possession of delegation and specific authorization at the service by the “Head of Connection Management”. At the operational level, it will be necessary to proceed with the enabling through the function of User Management present on the protal Sister, dedicated to mortgage and land registry services.

The extension of the service becomes operational consultation of cadastral plans also for collaborators of qualified professionals, a novelty foreseen by the measure of the Revenue Agency ofFebruary 11, 2021.

The document published almost a year ago has extended the possibility of accessing the telematic service also to delegated and authorized professional collaborators, but for the effective start date a specific press release was expected by the Director of the Revenue Agency.

The notice published on January 17, 2022 completes the necessary steps.

Please note that the possibility of using the telematic service for consulting the cadastral plans is aimed at:

qualified technicians the electronic submission of cadastral updating deeds or obligations related to the stipulation of deeds relating to a property and mandated by one of the owners of real rights on the property or by the judicial authority;

the electronic submission of cadastral updating deeds or obligations related to the stipulation of deeds relating to a property and mandated by one of the owners of real rights on the property or by the judicial authority; I noticed, in charge of stipulating deeds relating to a property.

The applicant collaborator, in order to use the consultation service, he must declare that he is directly aware of the fact that his own delegating is, alternatively, a:

professional qualified to present cadastral updating deeds, in charge – by one of the legitimate parties – of the drafting of technical documents for updating the urban building cadastre or of other acts and activities concerning the property, or of obligations related to the stipulation of documents concerning the property, as well as by the authority judicial;

notary or other public official in charge of signing deeds concerning the property.

It is via the platform Sister that it will be possible to access it for free. The service is in fact included in the participation in the service of presentation of the documents of the Revenue Agency.

Consultation of cadastral plans online for professionals and collaborators in charge

For the purposes of telematic consultation of the cadastral plans, professionals and collaborators must first obtain theenabling the electronic submission of documents.

Subsequently, through Sister, it will be necessary send a request, digitally signed, containing the declaration relating to the professional assignment received by one of the holders of real rights on the property or by the Judicial Authority for the preparation of technical documents for updating the urban building cadastre or obligations related to the signing of deeds relating to the property .

As indicated on the portal of the Revenue Agency, the planimetry it is not released if the person indicated in the request is not the owner of the property or if the tax code of the owner is not validated in the Tax Register.

Only in case of assignment given by a subject as heir it is possible to insert the request without indicating the tax code of the holder or indicating a code not validated in the Tax Register.

It should also be remembered that, again in implementation of the provision of the Revenue Agency of 11 February 2021, access to the floor plan consultation service is also allowed for other acts or activities concerning the property, as long as they are inherent in the assignment conferred by a legitimated person.