CADECA charges against official journalist Lázaro Manuel Alonso: “You should measure your verb”

The opinion of the official journalist Lazaro Manuel Alonso on the sale of foreign currency in the exchange houses (CADECA)published the day before on social networks, provoked an angry response from the banking institution on Wednesday.

After starting on Monday the sale of dollars to natural persons in Cubaat a rate of 123.60 Cuban pesos per US dollar, Alonso said that the challenge of the foreign exchange market, as it is being implemented, lies in the transparency of the process.

Screenshot Facebook / Lázaro Manuel Alonso

“It is not enough for an official to say out loud ‘we have 30,000 dollars or 45,000 euros to sell today.’ If we do not put into operation a mechanism by which these deposits are known to everyone, in which the operations are auditable by both the institution and the clients, the CADECAS will be infamous for the obscurity of their management”, considered the journalist.

The procedure of informing out loud the availability of foreign currency for sale leaves a margin of opacity that could end up affecting customers waiting in a queue that does not guarantee that they can acquire foreign currency, in operations limited to 100 dollars per person. .

This situation could be “a breeding ground for an old business, which for years has earned wheat on the outskirts of stores and wherever they sell something that the population needs,” Alonso said.

Screenshot Facebook / CADECA

Without mentioning his name, CADECA met the journalist’s opinion to reaffirm its seriousness as a company committed to “transparency” and the so-called “Revolution.” Emphasizing this last commitment, the company assured in capital letters that it was at the “service of the revolution”.

“We have seen with displeasure, the personal ‘opinion’ in social networks, about the transparency and seriousness of CADECA to face the operations of the Foreign Exchange Market”, CADECA stated in its social networks.

Assuring that they respect personal opinions, the company showed its displeasure with a violent and threatening tone towards the journalist, to whom he recommended to measure his words because of his public profile.

“Only when that comment comes from a publicly exposed person, it should measure our [su] verb, because perhaps unintentionally, it can serve, as is happening, unscrupulous enemies who seek to destroy everything that has been built with so much effort,” he said.

As a public and state institution, CADECA is “subject in all its structures, to the supervision, internal control and scrutiny of the competent authorities, internal and external,” said the company.

In this sense, CADECA insisted that all its operations are auditable and “maintain the traceability that the National Banking System has implemented in work standards and procedures.”

However, “they also require banking secrecy, since the enemy of our people is lurking,” the company declared in a new twist to the “external enemy” argument.

Pulling from the PCC’s propaganda and indoctrination manual, the socialist company assured that “to claim a popular scrutiny of the availability of foreign currency is to aspire to compare CADECA with a public auction of a capitalist market, where the lack of transparency, the use of for committing crimes and illicit enrichment are the practice and the sustenance”.

“The more than a thousand workers and cadres of the entity do not accept or agree, with the disrespectful prophecy emanating from a personal judgment, or not… we don’t know” indicated CADECA with an angry tone, dropping the possibility that Alonso’s opinion was not personal, but induced.

The shadow of suspicion that Alonso spoke for third parties continues to be a threat to the journalist, to whom the leadership of Cuban power -the one that manages the currencies of an economy that is becoming more dollarized every day-, has dropped a notice that stay on your profile as an official journalist and don’t stray from the script.

“We are and will be, an entity dedicated to the banking business, framed in its corporate purpose, ready to serve the client, with quality and transparency in its operations, serious in its actions, diligent, respectful, with due control and always at the service of the Revolution”, concluded the company

Regarding respect for clients, the statements this Tuesday by the provincial director of CADECA in Havana say it all: “Customers are all happy, calm in their queue.”