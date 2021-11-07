The Court of Cassation, with theOrdinance n. 26099/2021recently clarified some relevant profiles on the subject of CADES signature in the context of telematic tax process.

In the present case, the taxpaying company had filed an appeal in cassation against a sentence of the Regional Tax Commission, which had rejected the appeal proposed against the decision of the Provincial Tax Commission, which had declared inadmissible the appeal for failure to produce the originals of the three contested payment bills.

In particular, the Regional Tax Commission, although of interest, he had felt that the notification of three payment folders challenged, which took place by certified e-mail, was ritual, as the CADES and PADES digital signatures, albeit with the different extensions “P7m” And ““Pdf”, they were both valid and effective.

The second instance judges had consequently deemed the taxpayer’s appeal late.

CADES and PADES signature in the electronic tax process: the case of Ordinance no. 26099/2021

In appealing to the Supreme Court, the company therefore deduced the violation of articles 21, paragraph 1, Legislative Decree. n. 546 of 1992 ,, 26, paragraph 2 Dpr. n. 602 of 1973, and 20, paragraph 1 bis, Legislative Decree n. 82 of 2005, since, in his opinion, erroneously, the contested sentence had stated that the PEC, with which the three files had been served, had the chrism of authenticity, although the files containing the folders had a “Pdf” and not “P7m”.

On the contrary, the applicant noted, theattached to the PEC message, reproductive of the notified tax bills, had to represent a real computer document, equipped with a digital signature, generated in “P7m”, extension that represented the cd cryptographic envelope, containing the original document, theIT evidence of the signature and the key to its verification.

Therefore, the notification of the three files in question, according to the applicant, was to be classified as legally non-existent, with the consequence that the appeal was not late.

In the present case, he added, no one was talking about notification with telematic methods of the acts of the trial, but of notification of payment notices, which were administrative acts of a tax nature, for which the reproduction in pdf format was not suitable to guarantee the security, integrity and immutability requirements of the document, which could only secure files with the extension “P7m”.

According to the Supreme Court, the complaint was unfounded.

The position of the Court of Cassation on CADES and PADES signature in the electronic tax process

The judges of legitimacy show that the Regional Tax Commission had correctly held that the three contested payment bills had been duly notified to the applicant company by certified e-mail, given that, for the notification to be valid, it was not necessary for the documents transmitted to have an extension “P7m”, it being sufficient that they had extension “Pdf”.

The Court recalls that the jurisprudence of legitimacy (cfr., Cass. SS.UU.n. 10266 of 2018) excluded the existence of the exclusive obligation to use the fdigital irma in CADES format, in which the generated file is presented with the final extension “p7m”, with respect to the digital signature in PADES format, in which the signed file maintains the common aspect “Filename.pdf”, given that even the cryptographic envelope generated with the PADES signature still contains the document, the computer evidence and of prescribed certificates, so that even this last format offers all the guarantees and allows the necessary checks to be carried out, also according to Community law.

The Court also adds that they are not, moreover, recognizable objective elements, in doctrine and practice, such as to suggest that only the signature in CADES format offer guarantees of authenticity, where EU law and the legislation in force in our country certify the equivalence of the two digital signatures, equally admitted by the legal system, albeit with different extensions “P7m” And “Pdf”.

The Supreme Court then concluded by noting that, in any case, the eventual Irrituality of the notification of a document by certified e-mail does not entail its nullity, if the delivery of the same has in any case produced, as had also happened in the case in question, the result of its knowledge, it being possible to apply also in such cases the institution of amnesty for achieving the purpose, pursuant to art. 156 cod. proc. civ. (see, Cass. n. 23620 of 2018).

Finally, the judges point out that the substantial and non-procedural nature of the payment notes does not exclude the applicability to the notification of the same of the rules dictated in procedural matters, since the latter rules are expressly referred to in the tax regulations qualifying as “Administrative”, where art. 26 paragraph 5 of the Dpr. n. 602 of 1973, concerning the notification of payment folders, refers to art. 60 of the Dpr. n. 600 of 1973, in the matter of notification of notices of assessment, and the latter article refers to the rules on notifications in civil proceedings, including the aforementioned rule pursuant to art. 156 cod. proc. civ. (see, Cass. n. 6417 of 2019).

In conclusion, in the present case, the CTR had correctly applied the jurisprudential principles in force in the matter of notifications of payment orders by certified e-mail and the appeal had to be rejected.

Beyond the specific procedural case, in more general terms it is also useful to highlight the following.

In case of folder notification via certified e-mail the existence of a exclusive obligation to use the digital signature in CADES format (see, also Cass., n.14402 of 8 July 2020).

The argument that the collection agent must notify the tax collectors must therefore be rejected payment bills by certified e-mail, following the rules dictated by digital administration code (so-called CAD), pursuant to Legislative Decree n. 82 of 2005, where the electronic document provides full proof of the origin of the declarations only if equipped with a digital signature characterized byextension “P7m” of the file.

Moreover, it is recalled that theart. 16 bis of the Legislative Decree n. 546/92 it does not contain however an express sanction of inadmissibility of the appeal in the event of a deficiency with respect to the technical regulations, such as that relating to the format of the digital signature, the appeal being declared inadmissible only in the case of violation of theart. 18 of the same decree, on the subject of subscription (see CTP of Reggio Emilia, sentence no. 162/2/2020 of 29 July 2020 and Cassation, no. 18965 of 11/09/2020).

It is true that, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 10 (Standard of procedural documents and attached IT documents) of Decree of the Ministry of Finance of 4 August 2015 (Technical rules) , the digital signature only the CADES signature was allowed.

But the current discipline, modified with respect to the previous one, now peacefully allows the use of the PADES digital signature.

The IT document, signed with qualified or digital signature and formed in compliance with the technical rules that guarantee the identifiability of the author, the integrity andimmutability of the document, therefore, has the effectiveness provided for by art. 2702 of the Italian Civil Code.