Cadillac InnerSpace, a futuristic autonomous driving concept at CES 2022

Cadillac unveiled the new one at CES 2022 in Las Vegas InnerSpace concept car which joins the other prototypes of the Halo Concept series which even includes an eVTOL. It is a vehicle with a very particular line, which shows the vision of the American manufacturer for a luxury car, electric and equipped autonomous driving. Futuristic design for a two-seater that tries to imagine how mobility will evolve in the future when cars really drive alone. In fact, as in all concepts of this genre, the interior has been completely redesigned. No steering wheel and pedals but an environment where passengers can spend time relaxing, perhaps watching a movie during the journey.





The American brand has decided to offer a truly special interior. We find, in fact, a maxi curved screen which will allow access to all advanced features (including augmented reality) which are managed by artificial intelligence. The system conceived is also very particular to access the vehicle. The doors open in a traditional way but since the concept has a very low roof, it is raised to facilitate the entry / exit of people. The seats also rotate outward when the doors are opened. The American brand then explains that the concept car is based on the Ultium platform. Thanks to the wireless battery management system, the modules were distributed inside the car in such a way that the designers were able to optimize the interior space. No mention was made of the powertrain. Therefore, we do not know the engine that Cadillac envisions integrating into InnerSpace.