Cadillac, Mercedes, Rolls Royce and many more in Ema Watson’s huge car collection

Emma Watson is a British actress, best known for her success as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga. The young woman was filled with money and with it, she managed to acquire a beautiful collection of cars for all tastes and colors. Slide and find out!

October 10, 2022 01:38 a.m.

Emma Watson’s life is quite peculiar, at only 11 years old she rose to fame acting in this captivating saga. Her role was that of a smart-alecky girl with a knack for magic. Emma successfully played this character for more than ten years and this led her to be one of the main acting figures worldwide.

It must not be easy to become an eminence at such a young age. Fame and money can blow anyone’s mind. Although, due to the nature of the actress, She has never been seen indulging in great luxuries. Although if we focus on automotive terms, Emma makes up an extensive collection:

lexus rx

Of the most used by Emma, ​​the RX is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that can generate up to 308 horsepower. It is one of the coolest compact SUVs valued at $60,000.

Mercedes Benz Convertible

This vehicle has a 2.0 four-cylinder engine, which manages to develop a power of 258 horsepower. This allows it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and to reach a top speed of 250 km/h.. This convertible is one of the most requested of the prestigious Mercedes Benz brand. This car is valued at $70,000.

Volvo XC90

It has a two-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that develops 250 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque.. As before, it is associated with a Mild-Hybrid system with an ECO label from the DGT. Valued at $80,000.

cadillac-escalade

This amazing vehicle has a 6.2-liter engine with eight cylinders in V, selective cylinder deactivation and twin turbo that delivers an output of 426 horsepower. Also, It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and has a top speed of 180 km/h.. Not huge speed numbers, it’s clearly chosen for its aesthetic beauty and large space. Listed at $100,000.

Rolls Royce Ghost

This luxurious car has a 12-cylinder V engine, with 6.6 liters of displacement and supercharging by means of two turbochargers. It offers 571 CV of power and a maximum torque of 850 NM, which are transmitted to the ground through a torque converter automatic transmission with 8 relations. Valued at approximately $300,000.

Currently, this actress has not been seen much in movies and/or TV series, at the moment she is more inclined to the humanistic side. In 2014, she was named a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. Her efforts are dedicated to the UN Women Goodwill Embassy for the empowerment of young women and gender equality.. The hard part must be getting to the garage and choosing which car to go to work with.