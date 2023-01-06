Cádiz and ‘Choco’ Lozano achieve a great triumph and come out of relegation

Cádiz, with a good performance by Honduran Antony ‘Choco’ Lozano, added a great 0-1 away victory this Friday against Valencia by Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso in the match at Mestalla for matchday 16 of the Spanish League 2022- 2. 3.

‘Choco’ Lozano played as a starter and had tremendous physical wear and tear on the pitch, playing 90 minutes of a vibrant game. However, the catracho continues without being able to see the door this season.

The Cadista team took the lead in the 9th minute of the match, the play was the work of Rubén Sobrino, who won the bottom line, raised his head and put it back so that Rubén Alcaraz beat the Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

‘Choco’ Lozano starred in a great individual action in minute 40′, he left the mark of the French defender Mouctar Diakhaby and entering the area he unleashed a right foot that was saved by the goalkeeper of the Ché squad.