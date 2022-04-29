Cádiz del ‘Choco’ Lozano gets a point for permanence and bitter Sevilla

Sevilla Spain.

Sevilla and Cádiz drew 1-1 in an Andalusian duel from which the Cadiz came out reinforced, who maintain faith in staying in the Spanish League and embittered the Sevilla players, who, with a very discreet and erratic game, disappointed and they are slowed down in their fight to secure a place in the Champions League. Honduran soccer player Antony ‘Choco’ Lozano was called up for the match, but was left out on the substitute bench. The Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, after 7 minutes, put the locals ahead, although the Cadiz team reacted well and reaped the rewards of their best game in the second half by equalizing with a great goal from a direct free kick by Lucas Pérez, who, masterfully , put the ball in Bono’s right corner after a loss and a subsequent foul by Joan Jordán. It was an Andalusian duel with a lot at stake, beyond the territorial rivalry, because both of them almost had their lives to reach their disparate objectives in this final stretch: Sevilla, third, endorse their place of ‘Champions’ and continue in the fight for the second; and Cádiz, fourth from bottom with only one point more than the penultimate, continue out of relegation. Cádiz got an important point in their fight for salvation. It remains in 17th place, equal on 32 points with Mallorca, and two more than Granada.

Statistics were not valid -very negative for the cadistas in Nervión- nor any condition, a priori, of favorite, since both teams were clear that only the points would serve them. In Julen Lopetegui’s eleven, only one change: the Argentine winger Erik Lamela for the Mexican Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona, with the Moroccan En-Nesyri again as a battering ram. The Cádiz coach, Sergio González, did opt for more variations, up to six compared to the last 2-3 defeat against Athletic, with a more conservative approach by reinforcing his midfield and leaving Lucas Pérez alone at the top, to the detriment of former Sevilla player Álvaro Negredo. Thus, in addition to Lucas Pérez, the center-back Fali Giménez was refreshed for the yellow team by Víctor Chust; the media José Mari, Álex Fernández and the Dane Jens Jonsson, for the injured Rubén Alcaraz and Fede San Emeterio and the Moroccan Oussama Idrissi, both with a Sevilla past: and the winger Rubén Sobrino for ‘Choco’ Lozano. The game started with a lot of rhythm, with Sevilla focused on attack and Cádiz more conservative, although without giving up attack. However, the people from Seville were soon going to capitalize on their manifest superiority, in possession of the ball and in attacking actions, by taking the lead in the 7th minute with En-Nesyri’s 1-0.

The Moroccan striker, who thus ended his seven-month streak without scoring -he hadn’t done so since September 25 against Espanyol-, headed a goal from a corner taken by the Croatian Ivan Rakitic to win the position from Luis Hernández. The first half was red and white, as the Sevilla players had two more chances to score in two shots by Lamela, one from a direct corner to try to surprise and the other from a very low angle, but the Argentine goalkeeper Conan Ledesma solved both actions perfectly. Cádiz, however, did not back down after conceding the goal, quite the contrary, as they pushed forward and dominated from the last 20 minutes of the first half, with chances from the Danish Jonsson, blocked by Rakitic; by José Mari, in a shot that Koundé deflected with his head; and, especially, by Lucas Pérez on the stroke of half an hour, although a save by Moroccan Yassine Bono prevented the goal. The same pattern followed after the restart, but Sergio González’s team took a step forward in the face of Sevilla’s nervousness and was now the one that carried the weight of the game, with more ambition and more offensive plays, unlike at the beginning of the first weather.

Sergio’s bet created many problems for a vulgar Sevilla, without ideas or depth to generate real danger, which gave wings to a yellow team that presented a very serious and solvent approach, not at all defensive, and that was the protagonist of a second half that he dominated and in which he managed to make Lopetegui’s men feel powerless, unable to dominate a much more intense and incisive rival. This resulted in Cádiz 1-1 with a great goal from Lucas Pérez in the 66th minute, in an impeccable and spectacular shot that hit the crossbar before sneaking into Bono’s goal. A goal that is the third in a row for the Galician striker and that, a priori, is worth its weight in gold for the challenge of salvation that the people of Cadiz have. On the opposite side, Sevilla, very irregular, nervous at the back and powerless to reverse the situation in a game in which control completely slipped away, attacked desperately in the last minutes, but without any success, as in two separate attempts Brazilian Diego Carlos in 79 and En-Nesyri in 88. In the end, a fair draw for Cádiz, which was better in more phases of the match, against a Sevilla that, with the only celebration of the 600 games played as a Sevilla player by its inexhaustible Jesús Navas, showed that it has reached the final stretch of LaLiga and that he will have to continue fighting to secure his place in the Champions League.