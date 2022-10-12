Cádiz doctors warn that private health is in danger

Until now the legislation itself prevented medical colleges from interfering in the chapter of the salaries that private doctors obtained for their private activities, as self-employed, but a European Union directive that is already in the kitchen and about to go ahead will lift this veto and and it is heating up motors to enter fully into the defense and support of those doctors who dedicate their time to the performance of their medical activity in the private sphere.

A high percentage of these doctors, if not almost all, depend on a Insurance company which is, after all, the one that decides how much the collegiate charges for each medical act. These doctors, as reported on Tuesday the president of the Cadiz College of Physicians, Juan Antonio Repettowho participated in a joint press conference with the president of the Andalusian Council of Medical Associations, Antonio Aguado, and the spokesperson for Free Exercise of the CACM, Alfonso Carmona, earn the same in the last 30 years.









The three participants in the call before the media agree that the figure of the private doctor tends to disappear unless it finally ends foot on wall and, among all, get sit down with the various insurance companies not only to see each other but to negotiate and to reach a agreement that is beneficial to both partiesbut, above all, for the doctors who are seeing how it is increasingly difficult to maintain a private consultation with the emoluments that come to them from these intermediary companies that “are the ones that really take a good part of the benefits”, according to the President of the Andalusian Council of Medical Colleges, Antonio Aguado.

“Things have changed a lot in the last 30 years, haven’t they?” Aguado asked the media that responded yesterday to the call for help made by the Cadiz College of Physicians, which has shown the clear intention of mediating between doctors and companies to prevent the figure of the private doctor ends up disappearing.

In this apocalyptic tone the three speakers spoke. Carmen, for her part, He not only wanted to talk about money but also almost incidentally touched on the lack of adequate contractsimprovements in working conditions and even spoke of a certain “vulnerability” that these professionals suffer who, suddenly and suddenly, can find from one day to the next that the company has decided, unilaterally and without prior notice, to remove the name of a doctor from the list of their insurer for the simple fact of be asking for too many complementary tests for the investigation and discovery of the origin of the illness or disease that has been able to lead a patient to his consultation.

Repetto, from the Medical Association of Cádiz, put on the table a series of figures that reveal that of the 5,068 registered doctors, 1,704 dedicate part of their time to a private practice. That is to say, 33%. In other words, one in three doctors in Cádiz is a private doctor. It is true that 948 of these doctors do so exclusively, while 756 combine their work in Social Security with private healthcare.

Dr. Aguado brought Andalusian figures under his arm and commented that 96% of Andalusian doctors work privately. “This system cannot continue like this and we launch an SOS before the private consultations disappear.”

In fact, more figures. Aguado said that if we had to raise those frozen scales 32 years ago, taking into account only the CPI, the prices paid by insurance companies to the doctors who make up the charts they sell when contracting insurance with a private individual would have to rise by 145% to try to cushion losses.

But the reason for this apocalyptic vision It is not only based on the prices they pay for a consultation that can be around 8 euros when it is a first consultation and half if it is a second visit, and taking into account that the insurance does not pay the doctor anything for a third consultation. Added to all this is the fact that doctors under 35 years of age are already very clear that they do not want private healthcare or painting, which means that most of the staff that make up those private lists is made up of older people. 65 years old. From this it follows that in a period of about ten years, these professionals will stop practicing and private companies will have a hard time finding doctors for their consultations.

To this, Dr. Aguado, on behalf of the Andalusian Council of Medical Associationsalso dropped that more than 70% of the doctors who leave our faculties are women and thate a kind of feminization of the profession is taking place. According to Aguado’s thesis, women tend to value free time more and better than men, which is why, like young people under 35, they also do not seem willing to dedicate even a minute of their lives to private health care. view of the emoluments they receive from insurance companies.

And they don’t just talk about the prices of the consultations, but they already go further and talk about the surgical interventions, for which they sometimes pay up to 40 euros for interventions whose prices are usually paid from the SAS at prices that have nothing to do with those 40 euros.

“Doctors are not so interested in prices and scales, but rather our vocation leads us to ensure, above all, for the health and healing of our patientsbut we have to confess that the situation is becoming increasingly unsustainable and With these prices we cannot maintain the costs of electricity, water, internet, rents that having a private practice open means“, indicated Dr. Aguado. In fact, the president of the Andalusian Council of Medical Associations calculated that for the accounts to come out they have to see about 50 or 60 patients to balance the expenses.

hence it is call for help by the Cadiz College of Physicians and, in general, by Andalusians. This same alert has been placed on the table of the different administrations and now they are in talks with the Junta de Andalucía. They also state that they have already held meetings with all the parties that form part of the parliamentary spectrum and that the PSOE is the only one that “has come out for peteneras”.

And a singular nuance that these representatives of Andalusian medicine dropped and that is that they denounce that private companies have come to have to “swell their lists even with doctors who are already retired or even deceased”. “Private healthcare may disappear” and this, according to Dr. Aguado, not only harms healthcare professionals, but clients and patients are already finding themselves with waiting lists for doctors from private companies that take months to receive them.

For his part, Alfonso Carmona, president of the College of Physicians of Seville, who He already spoke of “war” in which the only light that can be seen on the horizon is that EU directive that will allow medical associations to enter into this controversy and act as pressure groups so that companies carry out this update of their scales before it is too late and that the term “paying doctor” goes down in history.