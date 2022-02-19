Cádiz stumbles at home despite a good performance by ‘Choco’ Lozano and continues in the descent

Cadiz, Spain.

Cádiz still doesn’t know what it means to win at home this season in the Spanish League. With Honduran Antony ‘Choco’ Lozano as the starter, he tied this Saturday 1-1 against Getafe, a direct rival for permanence, in a match corresponding to matchday 25 of the Spanish League. The Cadiz team failed to break the losing streak at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium and the improvement shown only allowed them to add one point against an opponent who also continues without celebrating a win away from their stadium. Getafe went ahead with a penalty kick by Álvaro Negredo that Borja Mayoral scored (m.5), although Cádiz’s striker from Madrid neutralized the visitor’s advantage with a goal in added time of the first half in a play by ‘Choco’ Lozano , after which the yellows pressed harder in the second, without being able to overcome the defensive system of Quique Sánchez Flores’ team. The first half was marked by what happened in the opening minutes and in extra time in a match between two teams in need of points to try to save the category.

Honduran Antony ‘Choco’ Lozano in Cádiz’s starting 11 against Getafe.

Thus, in Getafe’s first attack, Borja Mayoral, a player on loan from Roma, picked up a ball inside the area and his shot hit Álvaro Negredo’s hand, after which the referee, notified by the VAR, signaled a penalty after see the play on the screen located at the foot of the field. The azulón striker tricked the Argentine Jeremías Ledesma and made it 0-1 on the scoreboard in the 6th minute against a Cádiz team that was once again behind at the Nuevo Mirandilla. The locals did not sink and both with direct football and with actions by the band they began to lock up the visitors and take advantage of the presence of three attackers, ‘Choco’ Lozano, Lucas Pérez and Negredo.

Borja Mayoral celebrating his goal that put Getafe ahead against Cádiz.

Precisely, the latter enjoyed the first chance for Cádiz in the 10th minute when he received a long and measured pass from San Emeterio, but his lob went over Soria’s frame. Getafe barely had a presence in attack because Quique Sánchez Flores’ team was indigestible by Cádiz’s three central system, despite the fact that both Borja Mayoral and the Turkish Enes Unal were very active and fighters As the first period progressed, Cádiz’s dominance intensified with the presence in attack of Lucas Pérez, Negredo and ‘Choco’ Lozano, who was the protagonist of a clear chance in the 37th minute, in an uncheck on the right wing of the Honduran ended in a center-shot that Luis Alfonso Espino could not finish in the mouth of the goal. Cádiz did not give up and their perseverance was rewarded in extra time with Negredo’s goal in the 47th minute.

Álvaro Negredo scored the draw for Cádiz.

A throw-in reached ‘Choco’ Lozano, who masterfully drove through the Getafe area, raising his head to see ‘Pacha’ Espinoza, who from the penalty spot lengthened the ball with the heel of his leg so that connect with Negredo who, lethal and with a lot of cold blood, crossed the ball with his left foot in front of David Soria, placing the tie on the scoreboard. SECOND TIME Getafe tried to take a step forward in the second period to curb Cádiz’s ambition and their desire to win in front of their fans, but it was a mirage and the only highlight was a shot by Mauro Arambarri that Fali saved with a header in the 50th minute. The yellows returned to the charge and began to generate danger through their offensive trident, although earlier in the 52nd minute a misunderstanding between Stefan Mitrovic and David Soria almost ended in Getafe’s own goal. It was between minutes 60 and 75 when the team coached by Sergio González was able to score. First in a shot to the crossbar by Lucas Pérez in a free kick and then in a shot by ‘Choco’ Lozano that Soria deflected with one hand. It was the last thing for ‘Choco’ Lozano in the match, the attacker Catracho came off the bench in the 78th minute to leave his place to Rubén Sobrino.

‘Choco’ Lozano fights for a ball with Getafe’s Serbian defender, Stefan Mitrovic.