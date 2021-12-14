News

Cafes & Markets – We bought BITCOIN

In today’s video analysis we commented on our latest purchase of BITCOIN, after the prices lost more than 30% from the highs. We have also updated our positions on the currency market. The tools covered in the video are USD / JPY, AUD / CHF, CAD / JPY, GBP / CHF, EUR / USD

Cryptocurrencies – We bought BITCOIN

The short-term trend on cryptocurrency par excellence is clearly bearish, we invite you to be very careful with the use of leverage on BITCOIN. By analyzing the weekly time frame, on the other hand, we realize that we are still within an uptrend with gradually increasing minimums and maximums.

On a technical level, the current $ 47,000 zone could serve as static support but we do not rule out a further drop to $ 42,000 – $ 40,000, where we will consider increasing positions.

At a fundamental level we must remember that the BITCOIN continue to exit the exchanges to move to the hard wallets, this is a very important bullish signal for the holding of the long-term trend.

Operation:

• Long from current levels at $ 47,000

• We set a long pending order at $ 40,000

