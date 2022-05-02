Cafeteria students will receive $8.28 per virtual or hybrid day for the 2021-2022 school year

All students in public schools and private educational institutions attached to the Department of Education’s School Dining Program will receive $8.28 per virtual or hybrid day for the 2021-2022 school year, La Fortaleza announced.

The financial aid will be to buy food for the time they took their classes in a hybrid or virtual way and did not have access to the dining room service.

The aid will begin to be reflected this week in those accounts of public school students who participate in the Nutritional Assistance Program (PAN), reported the secretary of the Department of the Family, Carmen Ana Gonzalez Magaz.

“Each student will receive $8.28 per virtual or hybrid day for the 2021-2022 school year. Namely, That amount will be granted for the day that the student was not present at school and, therefore, did not have access to food from school cafeterias. All minors enrolled in the school system or in private educational institutions that belong to the School Canteens Program of the Department of Education is eligible. Payment will be retroactive to August 2021″, he indicated.

In the second stage, which will begin this coming Thursday, May 5, students from the Department of Education who are not participating in the PAN must visit the www.pr.gov portal and complete the requested information to receive their card with the benefits.

Meanwhile, in the third phase, the student population of the private schools participating in the School Canteen Program must consult the list of educational entities at the same link to submit the application as of May 11. The deadline to apply is June 15.

Eligible students will begin receiving benefits based on the last digit of the account manager. Those with Social Security numbers ending in 0-2 will see it this week, while those ending in 3-5 will receive it May 10-16; the numbers from 6 to 8 between May 16 and 20 and, finally, those that end in 9 on May 21.

“It is important that families with minors included in this help know that the benefits will come directly to the Family Card and will be available for six months; the total use of the funds can be used during the entire period, according to the convenience and need of each one. New applicants must have at hand the basic data of the family nucleus, such as name, relationship, age, social security and student number. The new card with the benefits will arrive at the address provided when requesting the benefit through www.pr.gov”said the administrator of the Family Socioeconomic Development Administration (Adsef), Alberto Fradera.

For his part, the Governor Peter Pierluisi explained that food assistance for students is the result of the Pandemic EBTapproved by the United States Congress, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, also known as ARPA.

“With this allocation, thousands of students throughout the Island will be able to purchase unprepared food in more than three thousand stores certified by the Department of the Family,” said the chief executive.